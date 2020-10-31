Kerala University Result 2020 declared for BSc, BA first semester students at keralauniversity.ac.in

The University of Kerala has announced the first-semester exam results for its Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes. The results are currently available on the official website of the varsity at keralauniversity.ac.in in PDF format which can be downloaded by the candidates to check their marks.

Candidates are advised to check the PDF list using their roll numbers. An official notification said that in order to clear a semester, a student must score a SCPA of 4.00 or an E grade, or a minimum of 40 per cent marks. This is for 2014 admission candidates.

Follow these steps to download and check the Kerala University BA/ BSc results:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the varsity at keralauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Results tab present on the homepage

Step 3: Select the name of the examination that you appeared in

Step 4: The comprehensive marksheet for the BA or BSc students will open in a PDF format

Step 5: Navigate through the PDF through your roll number to reach your results

Step 6: Download the document for future use and keep it safe as it will be the only proof of your results till you get the hardcopy from the Kerala University

Here is the direct link to check the Kerala University BA results. And, here is the direct link to check the Kerala University BSc results.

According to a report by India Today, the university will be publishing some draft mark lists on the official website and the candidates will be able to use these draft mark lists to apply for scrutiny and revaluation, if required. There is a time period fixed for that as students must apply for scrutiny and revaluation of their results online on or before 13 November.

