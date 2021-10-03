Kerala: Union Minister Muraleedharan inaugurates 'Satyavani' internet radio for children

Union Minister V Muraleedharan launches 'Satyavani' internet radio

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 4 (ANI) Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday inaugurated 'Satyavani', internet radio for children at Thiruvananthapuram district.

The Minister of State for External Affairs said that physical contact has become difficult in times of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the internet radio is a source of enjoyment for the children.

"I am sure that in this age of pandemic when physical contact becomes very difficult, children have found a medium to connect themselves, to exchange ideas and also to found a way for enjoyment," Muraleedharan said.

"In Kerala, they are connecting with their fellow students through Malayalam. Irrespective of languages, I am sure, they will connect with children of the country and also across the globe," he added.

Muraleedharan informed that the internet radio for children has crossed over 50 episodes during the pandemic, and he is launching the website of the same. (ANI)