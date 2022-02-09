Palakkad: Indian army rescues Kerala trekker trapped in hill crevice for 48 hours

And Indian army team rescued the 23-year-old Kerala trekker

Mountaineers from the Indian army have rescued an injured trekker who was stranded without food and water for nearly 48 hours in the cleft of a steep hill in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

R Babu, 23, slipped and fell into the crevice on Monday while on a hike with three friends.

Three different rescue teams had failed to reach him earlier.

On Wednesday morning, the Indian army finally made contact with him.

"The army personnel who conducted the rescue operation reached near R Babu and gave him water and food. A member of the rescue team took him to the top of the hill after giving him safety gears," reported news website Manorama.

The 1,000-ft (305 metre) Kurumbachi hill in Palakkad district of Kerala is known for its steep terrain and the state's forest department has previously warned trekkers about the risk of hiking up the hill.

When Mr Babu fell and got stuck in the cleft on Monday, he had only enough space to sit inside it, reports said.

Injured trekker R Babu was seen sitting in a tiny crevice for nearly 48 hours

After his friends failed to pull him up using sticks and ropes, they went down the hill to seek help from the police.

Mr Babu sent photos and selfies of the spot to help them locate him.

As rescue efforts expanded, drones were used to monitor his location on the side of the hill where he was stuck.

On Tuesday, Coast Guard helicopters made several sorties to reach him but failed because of the topography of the terrain and a heavy downdraft.

Rescue teams were also unable to get food and water to him.

Local legislator Shafi Parambil expressed concerns over Mr Babu's health. "Till Tuesday noon he had responded to the rescue operators by raising hands. But by evening he has become very weak," he said.

On Tuesday night, authorities lit flambeaus to keep wild animals away, an official involved in the operation told the Hindustan Times newspaper.

A team of the Indian army was mobilised after the state's chief minister requested their help.

#OP_Palakkad

Teams of #Indian Army #SouthernCommand have undertaken a rescue operation to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains, Palakkad #Kerala. Teams have been mobilised overnight and rescue operations are under progress.#WeCare pic.twitter.com/a4k04ChpEt — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) February 9, 2022

The army finally established contact with Mr Babu on Wednesday morning, saying "We reached, don't worry."

He is now being taken to a hospital.