Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kani Kusruti, Lijo Jose Pellissery: Winners Of The Kerala State Film Award 2020

The Kerala State Films Awards 2020 were announced by the state’s culture minister on Tuesday.

A jury led by cinematographer and director Madhu Ambattu watched 119 movies that were nominated this year. Members of the jury included filmmakers Salim Ahmed and Abrid Shine, cinematographer Vipin Mohan, editor L Bhoominathan, sound engineer S Radhakrishnan, playback singer Lathika, actress Jomol, writer Benyamin and Chalachithra Academy member secretary C Ajoy.

Here are all the winners this year:

Best Film - Vasanthi

Best Second Film - Kenjira

Best Director - Lijo Jose Pellissery (Jallikettu)

Best Actor - Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan, Vikurthi)

Best Actress - Kani Kusruti (Biriyaani)

Best Supporting Actor - Fahadh Faasil (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Supporting Actress - Swasika Vijay (Vasanthi)

Jury Mention - Actor - Nivin Pauly (Moothon)

Jury Mention - Actor - Anna Ben (Helen)

Jury Mention - Actor - Priyamvada Krishnan (Thottappan)

Best Screenplay - Shahul Aliyar (Vasanthi)

Best Art Director - Jyothish

Jury Award for Best VFX - Sidharth Priyadarshan (Marakkar: Arabikdalinte Simham)



Best Composer -Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Najeem Arshad

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Madhushree Narayanan

Best Sync Sound - Madhavan Nair



Best Popular Film - Kumbalangi Nights

Best Debutant Director - Ratheesh Poduval (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost India and has been updated.