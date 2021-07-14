Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Class 10 scorecards to be released today at keralaresults.nic.in

After a long wait, the date of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2021 result is expected to be released today, 14 July. The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala had on Tuesday said that the SSLC Class 10 results will be declared on Wednesday, 14 July at 2 pm. Education Minister V Sivankutty will release the results. Once released, students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their SSLC results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link related to Kerala SSLC Result 2021 on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, enter the roll number and other login credentials (only if required)

Step 4: After submission, Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your scorecard. Save a copy of Kerala Class 10 result and take a printout, if required

Along with Kerala SSLC exams, the board will also declare the results for SSLC (Hearing Impaired), HSLC (Hearing Impaired), THSLC, and AHSLC papers.

This year, the Kerala Class 10 board exams were conducted in April in which over 4.22 lakh regular students and 990 private candidates appeared. However, the practical exams were cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of coronavirus. From 21 June to 7 July, the VHSC, HSC practical exams were conducted while the IT practical exams for Class 10 were not held.

The evaluation process for Kerala Class 10 examinations started on 7 June. Teachers, who were a part of the evaluation process, were fully vaccinated.

Below, take a look at the list of websites where students can check their results once released:

- keralaresults.nic.in

- results.kite.kerala.nic.in

- results.kerala.nic.in

- prd.kerala.gov.in

- sietkerala.gov.in

