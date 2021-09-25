Kerala: Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran resigns from KPCC political affairs committee

Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief VM Sudheeran resigned from the political affairs committee of the party's state unit in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Sources said that Sudheeran was unhappy with the recent developments in connection with the re-shuffle in the party and the working style of the party leadership.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said that he has received the resignation letter from VM Sudheeran.

"His resignation letter has been received. I have not read it yet," K Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur.

Speaking on the reshuffling in KPCC, the state Congress president said, "Discussions are going on in the party. Some people are not participating in discussions. We are not trying to avoid anyone. Our able leadership is trying to keep everyone together and getting the opinion of all senior leaders. We are calling all leaders but many of them are not responding. I will check his (VM Sudheeran's case) as well. I have informed all senior leaders about it."

On September 15, the CPI-M in Kerala opened its door for leaders who defected from Congress, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terming Congress leaders joining Left parties 'a healthy sign'.

"Congress camp is on the verge of a collapse. So those who are associated with the party are moving out before it completely collapses. It is a natural process. Many leaders in Congress know that the party is unable to fight the BJP at the Centre and uphold secular values. So they are coming to CPI(M), which is a healthy sign," said Kerala Chief Minister on September 15 during a press meet.

This comes at a time when two parties -- Congress and CPI-M -- are working together to build a formidable opposition unity at the national level roping in other regional parties. (ANI)