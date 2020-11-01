Kerala Secretariat under State Industrial Security Force cover from November 1

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): The State Industrial Security Force (SISF), a specialised wing of the state police, will take over the security arrangements of the Secretariat and its premises from November 1.

An order to this effect, issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, listed various measures as part of an integrated security plan for the administrative headquarters.

A secretariat security committee has been formed comprising chief secretary as its chairman, secretaries of the departments of general administration, finance, home, the state police chief, Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner, and the SISF commandant.

According to the order, the commandant will be responsible for ensuring the implementation of proper security arrangements, while the state police chief should provide additional commandos.

The existing 102 posts of 'Secretariat security' will function under the direct command of the SISF commandant.

Vehicle parking in the Secretariat and its periphery will be revamped to make it more systematic, scientific, and secured. One gate will be dedicated to the entry of VIPs and it cannot be used by the public or the Secretariat staff.

A separate entry gate with an appropriate security system will be arranged for visitors. The visitors and their vehicles will be subjected to security checks.

The order said, the Government Secretariat along with its two annexes is one of the most critical and sensitive offices of the State Government, from the security point of view. The Secretariat is an important hub as it houses the offices of the chief minister, ministers and also the offices of all the major departments of government.

"There is an urgent need to establish a proper security system for the Secretariat buildings. It is also important to ensure foolproof security to Secretariat and inside the premises and also to develop capability of handling any emergency situation with proper precision, planning and promptness. In order to ensure that such an integrated security plan is implemented, it is suggested to change the existing security system in the Secretariat," the order read. (ANI)