Kerala reports 19,688 new COVID-19 cases

Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 6 (ANI): Kerala reported 19,688 new cases of COVID-19 and 135 fatalities on Monday.

According to state health bulletin, death toll in the state has gone up to 21,631.

It said 28,561 patients have recovered from the virus and 2,38,782 are undergoing treatment. The total number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 is 39,66,557.

The bulletin said 1,17,823 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and test positivity rate is 16.71 per cent. (ANI)