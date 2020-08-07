Kerala Rains: Massive Landslide In Munnar's Rajamalai Kills 5, Over 75 Feared Trapped

At least 20 houses were buried and 75 people feared trapped after a massive landslide reported in Munnar’s Rajamalai in Kerala on Thursday night.

The disaster took place at the Pettimudi Division of Kannan Devan’s tea estate at Neymakkadu, Onmanorama reported. Manorama News cited the police saying five people had died, while six had been rescued.

Reports say electricity is cut off in the area and rescue operations have been hindered rain and waterlogging.

Mathrubhumi reports that Periyavaram bridge, which connects to the area, was was destroyed during the 2018 floods and work on a new bridge had not been completed.

Several parts of Kerala, particularly the northern districts, has received rains since Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) said a red alert was issued to Malappuram district for August 7 and an orange alert in nine districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod till August 9, Sunday.

A red alert is sounded for rainfall of over 20 cm while an orange alert is for 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

District Rainfall Forecast of Kerala pic.twitter.com/vfTTeZ6PR3 — Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (@KeralaSDMA) August 6, 2020

On Thursday, extensive damages have been reported from Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts following heavy rain and strong winds.

Mathrubhumi reported on Thursday that relief camps had been opened in Malappuram’s Nilambur after the area witnessed a landslide.

The Malappuram district administration opened nine camps in the district of which seven are in Nilambur alone.

“We have opened nine camps in Malappuram with seven of them in Nilambur itself. A total of 410 people are in the seven camps with adherence to COVID-19 protocol,” a district disaster management authority told PTI.

Nilambur town was flooded for a few hours earlier in the day but the water subsided, police said, adding that those from the low-lying areas were shifted to the camps. At least 425...

