Kerala SAY Plus two results 2020: DHSE releases exam scores on keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2020 has been declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Wednesday, 28 October. Students who have appeared in Kerala plus 2 SAY (save a year) exam 2020 can check their marks and qualifying status at keralaresults.nic.in

As per a report by The Times of India, DHSE has also declared the Vocational Higher Secondary SAY Examination Results (VHSE) 2020.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, DHSE Plus Two SAY and VHSE Plus Two SAY examinations 2020 was conducted in September. To check their results, students will be required to enter their roll number along with other login credentials.

Here's how to check DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - kerelaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "DHSE SAY/IMP EXAM RESULTS - 2020" or "VHSE SAY EXAM RESULTS - 2020"

Step 3: A new page will appear where one has to enter their exam roll number and other login credentials and press the Submit button

Step 4: The result will appear on the page. Check your marks, total score, percentage, and qualifying status.

Step 5: Take a printout of your results for future reference

Click here for the direct link to check DHSE SAY/IMP exam results - 2020.

Click here for the direct link to check VHSE SAY exam results - 2020.

The Kerala State Higher Secondary result 2020 was declared on 15 July. Over eight lakh students appeared for Kerala board Class 12 exams.

The pass percentage recorded in the Class 12 result announced in July was 85.13 percent.

