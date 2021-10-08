Kerala petrol pump attendant's daughter gains admission to IIT Kanpur; social media congratulates her

The daughter of a petrol pump attendant in Kerala has gained admission into the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. The good news of the girl's admission into the prestigious institute was shared by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, delighting many people on social media.

Arya Rajagopalan's father has been working as a customer petrol pump attendant for the past 15 years. The girl has secured entrance into IIT-Kanpur for MTech, an achievement that was highlighted by Vaidya.

The IOC Chairman took to Twitter to highlight Rajagopalan's inspiring story, posting a picture of the girl with her father at the petrol pump he works at. Writing that Rajagopalan "has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur," Vaidya extended his best wishes to the girl for the future.

The tweet went viral on social media and has received over 13,000 likes till date. It also gained the attention of Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Puri also took to social media to share the heart-warming story. He wrote that Rajagopalan had made her father, as well as all people associated with the energy sector in the country "immensely proud". He called the father-daughter duo "exemplary" and said they are "an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India."

Several people on social media also praised Rajagopalan's achievements, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer P Manivannan.

Kulmeet Bawa, the president of German technology major SAP, also hailed Rajagopalan's feat. Bawa wrote that the determined youth of India is its "biggest competitive advantage".

Many wrote that it was great that social media could be a medium for such positive stories once in a while.

Rajagopalan's father has said that if his daughter gets placed in the IOC, the same company he has been working for since 2005, it would be "wonderful".

