Kerala Minister AC Moideen met gold smuggling accused at hospital to influence statements, says Congress MLA

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], September 14 (ANI): Levelling allegation against Kerala's Minister for Local Self Government AC Moideen, Congress MLA Anil Akkara on Monday alleged that the Minister met Swapna Suresh, accused in gold smuggling, who is undergoing treatment the Thrissur Medical College, in the guise of attending a function there.

Speaking to media, Akkara said that the meeting was part of a larger conspiracy to influence the statements.

"Both KT Ramees and Swapna Suresh, accused in gold smuggling case have been admitted at Thrissur medical college at the same time. NIA should note this that there is a conspiracy to influence their statements. When Swapna was admitted on September 8, Minister AC Moideen visited the hospital on September 9 for a function, about which all of us were kept in the dark," he alleged.

Congress MLA also demanded that CCTVs and mobile jammers should be installed in the rooms where both gold smuggling accused are admitted.

"NIA should look into this so that any effort to derail the case by influencing statements won't succeed," he said.

Akkara added that he has given a complaint to NIA regarding it and asked the investigation agency to probe the role of Minister AC Moideen. (ANI)

