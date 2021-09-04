Kerala: Migrant labourer's hand gets trapped in meat grinding machine, 4 fingers severed

Representative Image

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], September 4 (ANI): A migrant labourer lost four fingers of his hand which got stuck in meat grinding machine in Kerala's Thrissur district on Friday, officials said.

Fire department officials managed to rescue the man and took him to the hospital but could not save his fingers.

The labourer, Muhammad Musharafi, a native of Krishnagiti in Bihar employed a restaurant was grinding meat for cutlets when the machine stopped suddenly trapping his hand.

He was then rescued by the fire and rescue officials, and four of his fingers were severed.

As per officials, the grinder was shut immediately and the restaurant staff tried to extricate his hand with no success.

"Fire department officials reached the spot and took Musharafi to the general hospital along with the machine, where he was given sedatives. He was then taken to the fire and rescue service station in Thrissur, where the officials cut the machine part using a hydraulic machine," they added.

Four fingers of the labourer's hand were severed and he was then admitted to the Jubilee Medical College for further treatment. (ANI)