Kerala Governor Signs Ordinance to Revoke Amendment to Police Act

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday, 25 November, signed an ordinance to overturn the earlier order that amended the Kerala Police Act. The earlier ordinance had added Section 118A to the Act, which proposed to criminalise ‘offensive’ posts on social media. With Wednesday’s passing of the new regulation, this section is annulled.

However, the law was in a period of abeyance following widespread criticism from several sections of society, when the Governor signed an order to revoke his previous amendment ordinance.

On Sunday, The News Minute reported that the governor had signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, in an attempt by the Left government in the state to prevent cyber attacks against women and children. The Opposition had alleged that this would curtail freedom of expression.

A Raj Bhavan source told news agency PTI that Governor Khan signed the ordinance, which had triggered a widespread row in the southern state.

"“With the announcement of the amendment, different views arose from different quarters. Concerns were expressed by those who supported LDF as well as those who stood for protection of democracy.”" - Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Earlier on Monday, ANI reported that Kerala BJP President K Surendran, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leaders NK Premachandran, Shibu Baby John, and AA Azeez on Monday, 23 November, submitted petitions in Kerala High Court challenging Section 118A of Kerala Police Act.

Experts had disagreed with the state’s action move and cautioned against it.

(With inputs from The News Minute, ANI and PTI)

