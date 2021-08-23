Kerala Governor pays homage to Sree Naryana Guru on his 167th birth anniversary

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 23 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid homage to Sree Naryana Guru on his 167th birth anniversary on Monday.

"My humble pranams to Sree Narayana Guru on his 167th Jayanti. With our feet firm on the lofty principles advocated by this Vishwa Guru, let us allow purity to permeate our thoughts, words and deeds," Khan said, as per PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Sree Narayana Guru was a social reformer from Kerala who led a reform movement against casteism and promoted new values of spiritual freedom and social equality. (ANI)