Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Sandeep, Ramees Smuggled gold for MLA Karat Rasak

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 26 (ANI): A report of the Customs department that includes the statement of Soumya BS, wife of Kerala Gold Smuggling Case accused Sandeep Nair has been made public.

She gave a statement against Karat Razak, an LDF-backed independent MLA from Koduvally, Kozhikode district and Karat Faisal, an LDF-backed independent Councillor of Koduvally Municipality.

In that report, Customs stated, "She also knew that Sandeep and Ramees were smuggling gold for Karat Faisal and Karat Rasak."

"Sandeep used to physically assault her since she objected Sandeep getting involved in smuggling. Sandeep had told her that he used to get the help of Swapna Suresh and Sarith in clearing the baggage as diplomatic cargo. She also knew that Sandeep and Ramees (another accused) were smuggling gold for Karat Faisal and Karat Rasak; that she knew that they were smuggling gangs from Koduvally, Kozhikode," the report read.

"Another statement of Soumya BS was recorded on 31.07.2029, one day I came to house when Sandeep was also at home, that after that she heard the sound of the drilling machine from one of the rooms, Sandeep came out and showed her a cylindrical solid object and Sandeep told her that it was gold and said that he is the only mediator and the gold is brought with the knowledge of Swapna and Sarith," the report further read. (ANI)