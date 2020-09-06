Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Kerala Finance Minister Dr TM Thomas Isaac tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, the first in the cabinet to contract the infection, and has been shifted to the medical college hospital here, official sources said. His swab samples were taken as he had a minor cold and he tested positive on Sunday, they told PTI.

He is the first minister in the cabinet to test positive for COVID-19, they said. "All other staff have tested negative. The minister has been shifted to the medical college," the official said.

Kerala on Sunday reported its highest ever single-days spurt in COVID-19 cases with 3,082 people testing positive for the virus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total infection count in the state to 87,840.