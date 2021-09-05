Kerala CM congratulates Indian contingent for record-breaking performance at Tokyo Paralympics

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photos/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 6 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister on Friday congratulated the Indian contingent for their record-breaking performances in Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

"Congratulations to all the stars who have represented India in the Tokyo Paralympics. Entire country is indebted to you for imbuing us with courage, inspiration and sportsmanship through the best performance in history. Wish you more success. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics," Vijayan said in a tweet.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games took place between August 24 and September 5 and it featured 539 medal events across 22 sports.

The Indian contingent finished their campaign at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 at an all-time high by securing a total of 19 medals which includes 5 Gold, 8 Silver, and 6 Bronze medals. India sent its biggest ever contingent of 54 para-athletes across as many as 9 sporting disciplines at the Games. (ANI)