Kerala cabinet decides to waive off application fee for government services

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI): Kerala cabinet on Thursday decided to waive off the application fee for government services and to simplify the application forms.

The application fee for business and commercial purposes will be continued.

The procedures for issuing various certificates and services to the citizens will be simplified. In addition to the steps taken to make government services online, the procedures for sanctioning applications will make easier.

Certificates once issued can also be used for other government offices. The validity of certificates can be defined by the concerned departments. But it should be at least for a year. No longer it will not be recorded in the certificate that it is issued for a specific purpose only.

Attestation of copies of documents by the gazetted officer, the notary is not required to avail government services. Self-attested copied of documents, certificates only required.

The existing system of E.W.S. Certificate attestation, issuing SC /ST certificates as per law will be continued. Rules or regulations will be amended if required for simplifying procedures.

Those born in Kerala will be considered natives if they have a birth certificate or proof that they studied for five years in an educational institution in Kerala or by producing an affidavit. For those born outside Kerala, the nativity certificate will be issued by the village officer.

However, a decision must be made within five working days of the application being received online.

From now onwards Adhaar card, latest electricity bill, drinking water bill, telephone bill or building tax receipt can be produced instead of a residency certificate. Those who do not have these can produce a certificate issued by the local self-government.

A minority certificate is not required if the caste is recorded in the applicant's SSLC Book / Education certificate. Otherwise, the village officer and tehsildar should take a decision within five working days on the application received online or offline. The applicant must also submit an affidavit.

Jeevan Praman' biometric digital system' introduced by the central government for pensioners can be used for Life Certificates. This facility is available at Kerala Treasury and Banks.

The affidavit of the individual attested by an officer of Gazetted rank is required for acquiring the one and same certificate.

A certificate of relationship issued by the village officer and Tehsildar is not required if the relationship is accurately recorded in the ration card, school certificate, passport, Adhaar or birth certificate.

If the names of the family members are included in the ration card of the applicant, the ration card itself can be accepted instead of the family membership certificate. Otherwise, the certificate issued by the tehsildar should be submitted.

Citizens who do not have an identity card can obtain an Identification certificate by presenting a photo affixed certificate of the applicant issued by a gazetted officer.

If the applicant's caste is accurately recorded in the SSLC Book/education certificate, it can be considered as the basic document instead of the caste certificate issued by the Tehsildar. If the parents are from different castes then the caste recorded in the SSLC book/education certificate of any of them can be considered as proof.

If the caste is duly recorded in the SSLC book and education certificate of husband and wife and there is a marriage certificate issued by the sub-registrar or the local body, it will be accepted as proof instead of the mixed marriage certificate. An affidavit will also be required. The certificate of the village officer is not required.

Job seekers going abroad will be given the facility to upload certificates online for attestation by the home department. For this, a login facility will be provided to the universities, Pariksha Bhavan higher secondary section and the local self-government department. This will enable those concerned to verify the authenticity of the certificates online. An officer not below the rank of deputy collector in the districts shall be appointed for this purpose.

After verification, the attestation will be completed and the person to whom the service will be available will be notified in advance and attested certificates will be issued. (ANI)