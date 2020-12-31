Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against 3 Farm Laws by Centre

The Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws on Thursday, 31 December, following the nationwide stir by the farmers.



The resolution said that the genuine concerns of the farmers should be addressed and that the Centre should withdraw all three farm laws.



The Kerala legislative assembly held a one-day special session on 31 December to discuss the farmer’s agitation against the Centre’s farm laws and its implications for the state’s food security.

"“The central farm laws are anti-farmer and pro-corporate.”" - Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

“The current situation makes it clear that if this agitation continues, it will seriously affect Kerala. There is no doubt that Kerala will starve if the supply of food items from other states stops,” he said.

Lone BJP Member Opposes

Congress and all other parties have supported the resolution.



O Rajagopal, the lone member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), opposed the resolution moved by the Kerala CM.

“Similar farm laws were promised by the Congress in their poll manifesto. The CPI(M) also demanded to bring in such laws. Now, both parties are opposing it. Farmers shouldn't be misguided," he said as quoted by ANI.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who had earlier refused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s request, had questioned the urgency to hold the special session as the Legislative Assembly was scheduled to meet from 8 January.

In a letter to Vijayan, the Governor had stated that the government wanted the session to “discuss a problem for which you have no jurisdiction to offer any solution”. This led to a tug of war with the CM, calling the Governor’s response as ‘unconstitutional'.

He later gave his nod on 28 December after the government rectified the procedural lapses in convening the session.

Next Meeting With Farmers on 4 Jan

A large number of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are demanding the repeal of the laws, arguing that these would pave the way to a dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Mandi system.

The sixth round of talks was held on Wednesday, 30 December, when the government offered to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance – two of the many demands of the protesting farmers.

However, there was no headway on the demands to repeal the three newly enacted farm laws and provide legal guarantee on the MSP.

Talks will resume on 4 January on these outstanding issues. However, farmers, who attended the meet, said the government has indicated that it would not repeal the laws.

