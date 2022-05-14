‘We kept our beards’: Oberammergau’s passion play emerges from pandemic

Kate Connolly in Oberammergau
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: Lukas Barth/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Lukas Barth/Reuters

In 1633 the Bavarian village vowed to stage its play every 10 years if it survived the plague. It did then and has again


From his perch in the orchestra pit of the Oberammergau stage, Christian Stückl nods and points to his players above, trying to offer them helpful instructions as their dress rehearsal to a half-full house of mainly local people gets under way.

“It is hard to believe we’ve got this far. I keep waiting for something to go wrong, but apart from a couple of older men forgetting their lines there’s really nothing to complain about,” the director says at the end of the five-and-a-half-hour show.

The director Christian St&#xfc;ckl at a news conference prior to the rehearsal
The director Christian Stückl at a news conference prior to the rehearsal. Photograph: Matthias Schräder/AP

The villagers of Oberammergau in the Bavarian Alps are in a state of excitement. Their “passion play” – which in 1633 their forebears vowed to God they would stage every 10 years if they were spared further deaths from the plague (they were) – is back again after having been thrown off its usual schedule by two years owing to the latest pandemic.

Depicting the life, persecution, death and resurrection of Jesus, the 42nd season of what is believed to be the oldest continuous running amateur theatre production in the world will open on Saturday with a 103-performance run until October.

The play is the village’s raison d’etre. It is taken for granted that almost every one of the 5,200 residents who is eligible, from babies to nonagenarians, plays a part either on or off the stage. All children are allowed, as is anyone who has lived in the village for 20 years or more.

Jesus on the cross
After being postponed for two years due to Covid, the passion play will be performed from 14 May to 2 October. Photograph: Lukas Barth/Reuters

“The last time we had to delay was 100 years ago, due to the Spanish flu, as well as deaths and injuries from the first world war, after which it was rescheduled for 1922,” Stückl says. “Pandemics and the passion play have a certain tradition.”

Despite misgivings over whether it would be able to go ahead, the usual decree went out on Ash Wednesday last year, forbidding male participants from cutting their hair or shaving their beards until the production closed the following October.

“It was hard for us to believe until recently that it would actually go ahead as the coronavirus infection rate had exploded, but most of us stuck to the rules and didn’t cut our beards in the hope it still would,” said Werner Richter, a taxi driver who has taken part in every production since 1970. His grandchildren are among the 400 youngsters on stage and his son, Andreas, a former Jesus and a psychologist by profession, has one of the lead roles as the high priest Caiaphas.

About 400 players who had signed up to take part in 2020 were forced to drop out, some due to changing life plans, others owing to their refusal to be vaccinated or to take a daily test. The Catalan donkey Sancho, on whose back Jesus was due to ride into Jerusalem, has gone into retirement, replaced by the younger Aramis.

Jesus on a donkey
This year the role of the donkey, on whose back Jesus was due to ride into Jerusalem, will be played by Aramis, as the previous donkey, Sancho, has gone into retirement. Photograph: Lukas Barth/Reuters

“But luckily we have continuity where it matters, as most of those in the 42 lead roles have stuck with it,” Stückl says.

The pandemic aside, his main challenge ever since becoming director at the age of 24 in 1990 has been to retain the existing but ageing audience while pushing the boundaries of the conservative Bavarian Catholic perspective he has often viewed as limited.

He describes his biggest mission as trying to rid the passion play of the antisemitic view that Jews were collectively responsible for the death of Jesus, for which it was especially instrumentalised in the Nazi era with Hitler visiting twice.

“We are in constant and deep dialogue with religious representatives now,” Stückl says. In 2010 he depicted Jesus lifting the Torah as the choir sang a version of the Jewish prayer Shema Yisrael, considered a high point of the play by participants and spectators. This year there is a new musical setting in Hebrew of Psalm 22 (“My God, My God, Why have you forsaken me?”) by the music director Markus Zwink, which is to be released internationally on a recording of the entire two-hour soundtrack for the first time.

Jesus washes the feet of one of his disciples.
Stückl has said his biggest mission is trying to rid the play of the antisemitic view that Jews were collectively responsible for the death of Jesus. Photograph: Matthias Schräder/AP

The cast is also more diverse this year than it has ever been, including refugee children and Muslim actors in lead roles. In the context of the play’s history this is a radical move, and Stückl points out the storm that erupted in 1990 when he let a Protestant on to the stage for the first time – triggering a petition by the local priest that 1,800 people signed, hoping to push the director out. He is also working on how to boost the role of women (married women over 35 were unable to take part until a court ruling 32 years ago). “The production is very overladen with men,” he admits. “But then it is a very male-laden story.” He has considerably expanded the time spent on the stage by Jesus’s mother, Mary, as well as Veronica, who wipes his face, and Mary Magdalene, considered to be his closest female follower, and he has introduced the role of Pilate’s wife, previously mentioned only by a male servant who voiced her objection over Jesus’s treatment.

Frederik Mayet, the actor playing the character of Jesus Christ, reads his script in his dressing room, outside which is the 90kg cross he must bear.
Frederik Mayet, the actor playing the character of Jesus Christ, reads his script in his dressing room, outside which is the 90kg cross he must bear. Photograph: Lukas Barth/Reuters

In his dressing room backstage at the 5,200-seat theatre, 41-year-old Frederik Mayet, who alternates playing Jesus with another actor, shows some of his props and aids. There is a climbing belt that fits beneath his loin cloth and keeps him fastened safely to the cross during the crucifixion scene, and a menacing-looking crown of thorns with blunted spikes. Outside, leaning against the wall, is the three-metre grey wooden crucifix itself, all 90kg of it, which he must carry. “It is as heavy as it looks,” he jokes. For Mayet – whose family first participated in the play in 1890 and whose children, three and eight, are with him on stage – the perennial question, as it is for most Oberammergauers, is how to ensure the play remains relevant.

“As a community our passion for the play and our courage to believe in it is unabated,” he says. “Fundamentally the story for me is less about the theological details and more about emphasising its relevance to our experience of being human.”

The crowns of thorns of Frederik Mayet and the actor with whom he alternates the role, Rochus Rueckel, are hung next to the wardrobe in the theatre.
The crowns of thorns of Frederik Mayet and the actor with whom he alternates the role, Rochus Rueckel, are hung next to the wardrobe in the theatre. Photograph: Lukas Barth/Reuters

Mayet also played Jesus in 2010. “But now the world is a different place,” he says, referring in particular to the effects of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the increasing displacement of people and mounting ecological disaster. This time his Jesus is – under Stückl’s direction – “more political, more angry, someone looking for social justice.” He has sought inspiration, he says, everywhere he can find it.

It is thanks to the entrepreneur excursion salesman Thomas Cook, who discovered the play for himself in 1880 and began selling passion play package tours, that it has such a big following abroad. Its single biggest set of fans are from the US.

Frederik Mayet as Jesus carrying the 90kg cross.
Frederik Mayet as Jesus carrying the 90kg cross. Photograph: Leonhard Simon/EPA

But this year the war in Ukraine has already put off tens of thousands of Americans, who have cancelled their trips to Europe. To make up the shortfall, the call has gone out to Germans to come to discover the play.

Otherwise the focus in the village is on getting through unscathed to October. The biggest dread, widely voiced, is that both Jesuses go down with coronavirus at the same time.

Stückl says when it is over he will go on retreat to an ashram in India, “happy to get Jesus out of my head”.

Janina Nowotka, a hairdresser, says she’ll be waiting for the queues of men outside her salon. “They are desperate to get their hair cut by then,” she says. “They come in and are given a beer and the mood is jovial and festive. And those that can’t wait just stand on the street and lop each other’s hair off.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Flames' Jacob Markstrom among Vezina Trophy finalists as NHL's best goaltender

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom was among three Vezina Trophy finalists named Tuesday. Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators and Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers are also in the running for the prize awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position." All three goaltenders are making their debut as Vezina Trophy finalists. It's the first time since 2014 that there has been three debutantes for the award. Tampa's Ben Bishop, Boston's Tuukka Rask, and Colo

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs will have to prove it the hard way after Game 6 loss to Lightning

    The Maple Leafs once again failed to close out a first-round series, and now face a do-or-die Game 7 on Saturday in Toronto.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Lone Lightning fan in Leafs crowd removes jersey right after Tampa wins Game 6

    Amid an endless sea of dejected Maple Leafs fans, this lonely Lightning supporter made a sound business decision.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Ottawa Senators part ways with vice president of player development Pierre McGuire

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as the team's senior vice president of player development after less than a year on the job. McGuire was hired by the Senators last July following a 13-year run as an analyst on NBC hockey broadcasts. The Senators confirmed McGuire's departure on Monday with a brief statement. "We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the team said. McGuire, who also had broadcast stints with TSN

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • On the brink of elimination, Oilers look for quicker start, more consistency

    EDMONTON — Time is running out for the Oilers. Another slow start led to another loss Tuesday and now Edmonton is must-win territory, down 3-2 to the Los Angeles Kings in their first-round playoff series. “It's disappointing. Obviously, you never like to lose," captain Connor McDavid said after the Kings edged the Oilers 5-4 in overtime. "But they give you seven games for a reason and we need to go get one on the road and bring it back to Edmonton.” Being on the brink of elimination is surprisin

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists