Kepa makes Chelsea vow after U-turn following Graham Potter’s appointment

Kepa Arrizabalaga vowed to “keep working” after repaying Graham Potter’s trust at Chelsea.

Cast aside following the signing of Edouard Mendy, the Spanish international is the only player to have appeared in every single minute of action since Potter’s appointment last month, establishing himself as one of the early key players under the former Brighton manager.

The 28-year-old has been in fine form in recent weeks, denying Ivan Toney a number of times during Wednesday night’s draw away at Brentford, as well producing a string of fantastic saves in the win at Aston Villa.

Chelsea were previously open to the player’s exit after a fall from grace for the world’s most expensive goalkeeper but his comeback has been perhaps the headline of Potter’s tenure so far.

Playing the best football of his career at the club following a £72m move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, Kepa now looks to have firmly established himself as the No.1.

“I feel good and as I am helping the team when they need, so for that I am happy,” he said after the draw at Brentford.

“Every player needs confidence and a push from the head coach. For a goalkeeper, maybe it is even more important when you play games in a row.

“You always have to be aware, as in training it isn’t the same. Now I am confident, and I think I am playing well. I need to keep working.”