Kepa Arrizabalaga’s costly miss settles enthralling Carabao Cup final defined by goalkeepers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Melissa Reddy
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kepa Arrizabalaga
    Kepa Arrizabalaga
    Spanish association football player
  • Caoimhín Kelleher
    Irish association football player
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

In a contest featuring explosive attacking talent, pedigreed defenders, and at least three midfielders that can be filed among the best in the world, naturally the League Cup final was framed by the goalkeepers involved.

And that was long before a penalty shoot-out decided the showpiece in Liverpool’s favour, which saw Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga spring off the bench and into spot-kick action in a narrative-fuelled twist that ordained he wildly skied his effort over the bar after a sensational series of takes.

Perhaps it was a touch of destiny given the pre-match attention on who would be selected in-between the sticks at Wembley. Jurgen Klopp had declared early that Caoimhin Kelleher would keep the gloves in this competition with the 23-year-old proving a mature, assured back-up for Alisson.

It was a lovely reward for the Republic of Ireland international, especially considering his steel when called upon to protect Liverpool’s goal last season amid a severe injury crisis that saw him stationed behind a midfielder as centre-back, or the Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams experiments.

Still, it was a ballsy call from Klopp – without a domestic trophy to his name in England and with this great Liverpool side knowing they haven’t amassed enough silverware.

Caoimhin Kelleher was Liverpool&#x002019;s hero (Getty Images)
Caoimhin Kelleher was Liverpool’s hero (Getty Images)

Unlike his counterpart and countryman, Thomas Tuchel swerved sentiment and plumped for Edouard Mendy over Arrizabalaga, who had played in every round so far.

“I have to do what in the end is, in my opinion, the very best solution for the team,” the German explained of his decision to revert to one of the finest keepers in the game.

Tuchel had also believed Chelsea’s best chance at shoot-out success was with Arrizabalaga being the man tasked with saving them. He probably didn’t bank on the keeper needing to take one himself.

Kepa skied his penalty over the bar after being brought on to win the shoot-out (AFP via Getty Images)
Kepa skied his penalty over the bar after being brought on to win the shoot-out (AFP via Getty Images)

In a fixture flooded with severely poor open play misses from seriously good players, a successful offside trap, and one contentious VAR decision, the attempts that could have been decisive were thwarted by Kelleher and Mendy.

Their backgrounds, level of experience, financial cost to their clubs, and even manner of selection here was in complete contrast yet there was no fundamental separator in their performances.

A major English final defined by a youth purchase from Cork, and a European Cup-winning marvel hailing from Montivilliers that had registered for unemployment aged 22 believing a professional career wouldn’t materialise.

Their divergent, golden tales shaped a tense encounter. Kelleher supplied the first big moment of the final, alert to a slick Chelsea attack and stifling an unmarked Christian Pulisic’s sidefoot attempt from six yards out.

On the half hour, just as Liverpool were getting into the stride of asserting themselves, Mendy produced top-shelf goalkeeping.

He saved a low, long drive well from Naby Keita, with the loose ball landing at Sadio Mane to tap in.

Edouard Mendy made a stunning save to deny Sadio Mane in normal time (AFP via Getty Images)
Edouard Mendy made a stunning save to deny Sadio Mane in normal time (AFP via Getty Images)

It looked a certain goal, but Mendy was up and out to deny his Senegal teammate.

He would rush out to crush a promising chance for the dangerous Luis Diaz and palm away a Virgil van Dijk header.

In the dying moments of regulation time, Kelleher stopped a Romelu Lukaku salvation story with his feet.

And so, to a shoot-out it went. Arrizabalaga was on and applied the intimidate-long walk to the line approach, while Kelleher was typically understated.

They both ultimately ended up scooping ball after ball out the net – some deliciously good penalties on show – until Arrizabalaga blasted over the bar after Kelleher struck high into the net sending his counterpart the wrong way and Liverpool into rapture.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fabinho yearns to celebrate a Carabao Cup success with Liverpool fans

    Fabinho yearns to celebrate a Carabao Cup success with Liverpool fans. With the 2020 Premier League title being presented behind closed doors, the Brazilian midfielder says showing off a trophy to the supporters would be extra special

  • Kepa misses vital kick as Liverpool edge Chelsea to win thrilling Carabao Cup final on penalties

    <strong>Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties): </strong>The goalkeeper was brought on for the shoot-out and after 21 scored penalties, his miss settled an enthralling Carabao Cup final

  • Chelsea and Liverpool join in support of Ukraine ahead of Carabao Cup final

    Chelsea and Liverpool paid tribute to the people of Ukraine ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final. The move was a show solidarity in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Players from Chelsea and Liverpool also posed together for a photograph ahead of kick-off to make a united statement.

  • Liverpool XI vs Chelsea: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Carabao Cup final today

    Diogo Jota is fit enough to be named among the Liverpool substitutes for this afternoon’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. Jota suffered an ankle injury in last week’s Champions League win against Inter Milan at the San Siro and has not played since. Jurgen Klopp was forced into a late change, with Thiago Alcantara injured in the warm-up and replaced in the starting XI by Naby Keita.

  • Liverpool win Carabao Cup as Chelsea’s Kepa misses decisive penalty in shoot-out

    Kepa blazed over as the spot-kicks finished 11-10 after 21 of 22 efforts were perfectly dispatched.

  • Euro backlash as FIFA refuses to expel Russia from football

    FIFA drew a swift backlash from European nations for not immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying on Sunday and only ordering the country to play without its flag and anthem at neutral venues under the name of its federation — the Football Union of Russia. Protesting against FIFA's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland said it would still refuse to play the country in a World Cup playoff semifinal, which is scheduled for March 24. “Today’s FIFA decision is totally unacceptable,” Polish football federation president Cezary Kulesza tweeted.

  • Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

    We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Support for FIFA bid high on Edmonton's wishlist in provincial budget

    Edmonton city councillors are leaning on the province for millions of dollars this year to help in several core areas, like supportive housing and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. But when Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews unveils the budget Thursday, some councillors are also hoping to hear the province will back the city's bid to host some of the FIFA World Cup games in 2026. Support from the province is key for Edmonton to become one of 16 host cities in North America, said Coun. Ti

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.