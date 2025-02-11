Keon Thompson propels Stephen F. Austin to 85-75 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Stephen F. Austin to an 85-75 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday night.

Thompson added six assists for the Lumberjacks (12-13, 5-9 Southland Conference). Chrishawn Christmas had 15 points and three steals. Kyle Hayman hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.

The Vaqueros (13-12, 5-9) were led by Howard Fleming Jr. with 17 points. Dekedran Thorn added 16 points and K.T. Raimey pitched in with 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press