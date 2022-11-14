Kenyatta calls on all parties to unite and lay down arms in eastern DRC

During his two-day visit to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta urged the Congolese to lay down arms and nurture a sense of patriotism. The visit came as troops in eastern DRC clashed anew with M23 rebels north of the key eastern city of Goma.

After Kenyatta landed in Kinshasa on Sunday 13 November, he held talks with DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi at the Presidential Palace of Mount Ngaliema.

Kenyatta is acting as the East African Community's facilitator on the Peace Process in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The visit takes place against the backdrop of heavy fighting in Kibumba opposing the March 23 Mouvement (M23) rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC).

Kenyatta held a series of meetings to assess the situation on the ground ahead the peace dialogue on the security situation due on Monday 21 November in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

This third round of peace talks between DRC government and armed groups is held under the auspices of the East African Community (EAC), which DRC joined in April 2022.

Kenyatta 'urges solidarity'

“There are those who come from elsewhere to divide you. But they don't divide you because they love you. They divide you for their own interests, that they seek in your country.

“Weapons can only cause victims. They can never bring you development and wealth,” he said.



