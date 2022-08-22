Kenya's Raila Odinga challenges election result

Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga, who came second in Kenya's presidential election, has filed a legal case challenging the results, his lawyers have said.

According to the electoral commission, Mr Odinga took 48.8% of the vote, losing to William Ruto's 50.5%.

However, four of the seven electoral commissioners refused to endorse the outcome alleging that the way the final results were tallied was "opaque".

The case will be heard by the Supreme Court.

