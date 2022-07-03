Kenya's cost-of-living crisis: 'I can't afford rice for my children'

·5 min read
Florence Kambua (L)
Florence Kambua (left) picks through rubbish looking for anything she can sell

Some families in Kenya are eating just once a day, or not at all, because of rising food prices, writes the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga in Nairobi.

Early in the morning, I find Florence Kambua hunched over, digging through the dump site outside her front door to collect plastic, glass, clothes - anything she can sell in Kenya's capital.

The 40-year-old is dressed in a black sweater and knee-high plastic boots. Her job is not for the faint-hearted. It is hazardous too. Rotting food and filled nappies squelch under her feet in the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum.

"Sometimes you end up with diarrhoea, sometimes you get a chest infection. I have persevered, because I don't have an alternative," Ms Kambua tells me.

The mother of six has fallen on hard times. She first moved to Nairobi, East Africa's biggest metropolis, 19 years ago hoping for a bright future.

In that time, she lost a job, the father of her children left her and the small food stall she set up was demolished for a new expressway that cuts across the city.

So what she is doing now is the only option she has to put food on the table. She makes around 100 Kenyan shillings a day ($0.85; £0.70).

Even with such meagre earnings Ms Kambua says she could still manage to feed her family twice a day before food prices went up.

"My children love rice, I would go with 50 shillings [to the shop] and get half a kilo of rice and cook for them. Now, you cannot."

Activists calling themselves 'Njaa Revolution' (Hunger Revolution) under the Social Justice Centres Working Group demonstrate the high rise of prices of food commodities and urgent government redress in Nairobi on May 17, 2022
Activists have been calling for government intervention to ease the suffering of people

Ms Kambua has turned to a well-known staple, maize flour, a cereal that's often cooked into a thick dough called Ugali that can fill you up but even its price has gone up.

So now she feeds her family once a day, sometimes not at all. "I used to buy the cheapest flour at 85 shillings. Right now, flour is 150 shillings. When I am not able to make money, we sleep hungry."

A couple of weeks since we met, there is more bad news for Ms Kambua, the average price for two kilogrammes of maize flour is now above 200 shillings, a 25% increase.

The latest data from the Kenya Bureau of Statistics shows annual food inflation is in double digits with prices 12.4% higher in May 2022 than they were in May 2021.

Maize, which is grown in Kenya and also imported from neighbouring countries, is consumed by most households.

It is a cheaper option during lean times, but Kennedy Nyagah, chairman of the United Grain Millers Association, says there is now a shortage.

"I would attribute it to a crop failure because of inadequate rainfall and issues around prices of farm inputs like fertilizers," he adds.

At Ms Kambua's local market, business is low. In my two visits there it was not unusual to see customers buy a single onion or tomato because they have become too expensive.

"Previously, a tomato which you see us selling now for 10 shillings, we would sell it for 5 shillings," vendor Elijah Machuki Nyabutohe tells me, pointing at a basket.

"That is why there are no buyers. They are scared because when they buy a lot of tomatoes, they will not have any money to buy flour and they end up sleeping hungry," he tells me.

A picture taken on August 8, 2019 shows tomatoes on a market stall in the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi
Mukuru Kwa Njenga is one of the biggest slums in Nairobi

Even though he is far away from Ukraine, he is acutely aware of the impact the war there and how it has driven up the cost of fuel and fertiliser.

"Farmers [are] having to spend more to purchase fertilizers for growing tomatoes. Many end up stopping tomato farming, because of the high cost of the fertilizers and the tomato seeds," Mr Nyabutohe tells me.

A few hundred metres away from the market lives Catherine Kanini - she is unemployed after the bar she worked in was demolished to make way for the expansion of a road joining onto the expressway.

The 30-year-old mother can't afford to rent a house, so she's built herself a makeshift structure out of mosquito nets, sheets of plastic and wooden poles.

She came here from Kitui County in eastern Kenya and like many people on low incomes in urban areas she relies on relatives back home for support when prices are high.

Her mother would send her food from the village, but prolonged drought means that's not an option.

"Right now, it is very dry back in our rural area. There is no rain. When it rains is when there is food and that is when my mother can send some food," Ms Kanini tells me. "Now she is expecting us to send her something. She is relying on us, yet we have problems on this end."

Catherine Kanini in front of her shack
Catherine Kanini (centre) built a makeshift shelter after her home was demolished

The rising cost of living comes at a time when Kenya is set to hold a general election on 9 August. The issue is featuring prominently on the campaign trail of the two main candidates vying to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto is talking of a "bottoms-up" approach to improve the economy while long-time opposition leader Raila Odinga has promised cash transfers to poor households.

Ms Kanini has her own advice for them.

"I would suggest that they open factories and they give us work. They should reduce the prices of commodities whose prices they had increased. So that when you are able to make a bit of money you would be able to go and get some food."

International Crisis Group analyst Meron Elias warns that the cost-of-living crisis could cause instability, especially in a close contest.

"Although the outcome of the election is uncertain - a credit to Kenya's democracy - we fear that frustration around high food prices and general inflation make it easier for politicians to mobilise frustrated crowds in the streets. It also creates the risk that unemployed youth could be recruited into gangs to commit violence during the electoral period."

Election branding
Election branding
Election branding
Election branding
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Canada falls to Germany in pivotal women's Volleyball Nations League game

    Canada's women's volleyball team lost to Germany 3-1 in a pivotal Volleyball Nations League preliminary match on Saturday in Calgary. The visiting side took the first set 25-19, the same score Canada claimed the second frame with. The Canadian women fought hard to mount a comeback, but the German team held its own to take the third and fourth sets with narrow scores of 27-25 and 25-23, respectively. Playing in her hometown, Alexa Gray led Canada (4-7) with 26 points. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Semien, Gray send Rangers to 8-3 win over struggling Royals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered and drove in four runs, Jon Gray pitched seven effective innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night. Corey Seager hit a two-run double as the Rangers handed last-place Kansas City its fourth consecutive defeat. They've outscored the Royals 18-7 in the first two games of the series. Semien had three hits and scored three times. His three-run homer off starter Jonathan Heasley made it 4-0 in the third. Gray (4-3) mat

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Sainz Jr. wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis H

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Malik Monk, Gary Harris both address Raptors needs off bench

    Malik Monk has a unique scoring craft while Gary Harris is the all-around player with shooting upside the Raptors could use off their bench. Full conversation on free agent guards is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton earns career-best result at Stockholm Diamond League

    Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Source: Toronto Raptors sign NBA champ and free agent forward Porter Jr.

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Otto Porter Jr., who was a key member of the Golden State Warriors' NBA championship team. The two-year deal was first reported by Yahoo Sports, and confirmed to The Canadian Press by a source close to negotiations. The 29-year-old Porter averaged 8.2 points per game this past season. He's a tenacious defender and solid long-range shooter, with a career average of 39.8 per cent from behind the arc. Porter was selected third overall by Washington