Kenyan starvation cult leader faces terrorism charges in court

Paul Mackenzie, who led the Good News International Church, appears at Malindi Law Courts on May 2, 2023

A Kenyan taxi driver-turned-pastor accused of inciting followers to starve themselves to death in order to gain salvation faces terrorism charges after more than 100 people died.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, 50, was in court on Tuesday as the Kenyan authorities disclosed the results of the first post-mortems.

Examination of 10 bodies - nine children and a woman - confirmed that starvation was the cause of death, although the authorities said two children appeared to have been asphyxiated.

The death toll has hit 109, including 101 bodies found in mass graves and eight people found alive who later died.

More than half of the bodies found so far were children and the interior ministry said over 400 people were still missing.

The deeply religious Christian-majority country has been stunned by the discovery of mass graves in Shakahola forest near the Indian Ocean coastal town of Malindi.

One former follower, called Katana, told AFP that the congregation were given a “fasting schedule”, under which the plan was for children and single people to starve first, followed by women and then men, with Mr Mackenzie and his family going last.

Ezekiel Odero also expected in court

Following a brief hearing in Malindi, the case against Mr Mackenzie and eight other defendants was moved to the high court in Kenya’s second-largest city, Mombasa.

“There is a court (in Mombasa) that is gazetted to handle cases under the Prevention of Terrorism Act,” Vivian Kambaga, the prosecutor, told the court.

Ezekiel Odero, a wealthy, high-profile televangelist who is the leader of another church, is also expected to attend the high court, following his arrest in connection with the case.

Both men are being investigated under suspicion of crimes that include murder, abduction and child cruelty.

Friends and relatives of victims await the start of post-mortem analysis on victims of the Shakahola massacre at the Malindi District Hospital Funeral Home on Monday

Prosecutors allege the men had shared business interests and extorted money from their congregations.

Mr Mackenzie has denied any wrongdoing.

Lawyers for Mr Odero said there was no evidence linking him to the Shakahola deaths and he has told the court he wants to “strongly disassociate” himself from Mr Mackenzie.

Previous warnings about the church

Questions have been raised why Mr Mackenzie continued to operate his Good News International Church, despite many previous warnings and several police investigations.

Authorities repeatedly investigated the church after Mr Mackenzie encouraged his followers to drop out of school, and reject education, doctors and hospitals.

He launched a YouTube channel in 2017, which was packed with videos warning against “demonic” practices, such as wearing wigs and using mobile money.

The same year, he was arrested on charges of “radicalisation” after urging children not to attend school.

Mr Mackenzie was acquitted, but arrested two years later for possessing films intended to incite Christians against Hindus, Buddhists and Muslims. The case was still being heard.

He then moved his church from Malindi to the more remote town of Shakahola, and his followers sold their homes and moved to be with him.

A task force for religious activities

Comparisons have been drawn with previous cult-related mass deaths, including Jonestown, Waco and the Uganda Doomsday Sect.

Kenyan ministers have promised tighter regulation of fringe churches and religious groups.

Kithure Kindiki, the interior minister, said a task force would be set up to better govern religious activities.

He said the government must “make sure we don’t infringe on the sacred right of the freedom of worship, opinion and belief.

“But at the same time, we don’t allow criminals to misuse that right to hurt, kill, torture and starve people to death.”

