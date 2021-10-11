Kenyan Runners Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyokei Become First-Time Winners at 125th Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon

More than two years after the last Boston Marathon, this year's race was won by first-time champions.

Kenyan runners Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyokei triumphed in the men's and women's races, respectively. Kipruto, 30 — who previously won the Prague and Toronto marathons — finished first in two hours, nine minutes and 51 seconds. Kipyokei, 27 — who also has an Istanbul Marathon victory under her belt — had a time of two hours, 24 minutes and 45 seconds.

"It was a nice feeling today after finishing tenth a couple of years ago," Kipruto said after he was crowned with a gold olive wreath. "I'm happy today to be a champion."

He took a 30-second lead at about 23 miles into the marathon, breaking ahead of C.J. Albertson, who recently came in seventh at the Olympic trials in June, as well as a pack that included elite runners Filex Kiprotich, Wilson Chebet and Asefa Mengstu.

Kipruto was coached by Abel Mutai, 2012 Olympic bronze medalist in the steeplechase. Training in Kapsabet and the Nandi Hills in Kenya, he previously noted that his go-to workout is the long run. "You get a sense of mental flow when the body has achieved the perfect steady state," Kipruto said. "It feels like the body moves without any effort."

"I'm very happy," Kipyokei told WBZ 4 through a translator following her win, admitting she checked out the competition as she crossed the finish line. "Yes, I was looking over my shoulder to check where they are."

She broke free from a pack of about 20 runners just 18 minutes into the race. Netsanet Gudeta of Ethiopia kept the athlete moving until Kipyokei surged ahead at around the 24-mile mark. Veteran runner Edna Kiplagat of Kenya came close, finishing second with a time of two hours, 25 minutes and nine seconds.

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty The Boston Marathon

Kipyokei trained in Iten, Kenya, under Joseph Cheromei, along with teammate Angela Tanui. Cheromei placed first in the 1993 World Half Marathon Championships in Belgium.

Meanwhile, the Swiss duo of Marcel Hug and Manuela Schär won the men's and women's races, respectively, in the wheelchair divisions. Hug, 35, celebrated his fifth Boston Marathon win with a time of one hour, 18 minutes and 11 seconds. Schär, 36, came in at one hour, 35 minutes and 21 seconds, defending her title after winning at the Boston Marathon in 2019 and 2017. Both are Paralympic gold medalists.

"I always have to use that first downhill because it's one of my strengths," Schär said. "So I did that and was able to break away from the pack."

Hug said he lost about 20 seconds when he accidentally kept following a lead vehicle that was leaving the race, instead of turning when he was supposed to. "It was my fault," he admitted, adding that he's still pleased with his outcome. "It's fantastic to be here in Boston again after last year's cancellation. So it's fantastic."

Maddie Meyer/Getty The Boston Marathon

The 125th Boston Marathon, which is the oldest annually run marathon in the world, took place Monday after last year's event was held as a virtual experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually held in April, this was the first Boston Marathon to take place in the fall.

With 18,252 people running in this year's in-person marathon, runners were required to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test within 72 hours before the event.