Kenyan opposition willing to talk to government, resume protests

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's opposition alliance is prepared to negotiate with the government over electoral reforms and the high cost of living while also resuming protests, its leader Raila Odinga said on Thursday.

In early April, Odinga ended anti-government protests after an appeal from President William Ruto and at the time said the protests could resume within days if there was no meaningful engagement or response from the government.

Thousands had participated in three marches held over two weeks in late March and early April. All were marred by violence.

"Kenyans are standing firm. We have agreed, the talks proceed, but I agree with the recommendation that has come out of here today that talks will proceed and protests will run parallel," he told a town-hall style meeting in Nairobi on Thursday.

"We will continue. We are waiting for Ramadan to end. Once it ends, we will make an announcement for the protests," he said, referring to the holy Muslim fasting month.

Odinga's Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) Alliance and Ruto's ruling Kenya Kwanza (Kenya First) alliance disagree about the content of the talks and who should steer them.

Azimio says lawmakers and others outside parliament should go beyond the selection of senior election body officials to discuss measures to address the cost of living and review the 2022 elections.

Kenya Kwanza wants to limit the scope of the talks to the selection of electoral officials, and the participants to lawmakers only.

Kenyan police and interior ministry spokespeople did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments on the resumption of protests.

Neither the presidency spokesperson, Hussein Mohammed, nor the head of Ruto's party in the national assembly, Kimani Ichung'wah, responded to similar requests.

