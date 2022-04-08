Kenyan climber joins first all-black team attempting Mount Everest

Emmanuel Onyango - BBC News, Nairobi
·5 min read
James Kagambi
James Kagambi

Kenyan mountaineer James Kagambi is among a group of 10 climbers aiming to make history in a sport not known for its diversity. The group hopes to be the first all-black team to climb Mount Everest. The other nine members of the team are Americans.

About 6,000 climbers are known to have conquered the Everest to date but less than 10 people of African origin are in this exclusive group. The Full Circle Everest team hopes to more than double that number.

They have just left base camp and hope to reach the summit in about two months.

At 62, Mr Kagambi is the oldest in the team of experienced mountaineers. He has conquered all the highest peaks in Africa, as well as the highest point in four continents and hopes to become the first African to achieve all seven.

He was the first black African to summit Denali - the highest peak in North America.

"The main goal of our expedition is to encourage people of colour to go out, to venture into the mountains, so that it's not just white people out there. It is also to show people that they can do it, because there are people who they feel like this is not for us [black people], it is for them," he told the BBC before leaving for Nepal.

Although many Nepalese and Indians have climbed Everest - often as guides, mountaineering is often seen as a white person's sport, especially in the West - something that Mr Kagambi often grapples with in the US as a mountaineering instructor and guide.

It comes in the form of clients who don't trust in his skill because of his ethnicity.

"Before people realise what I have done, especially when I meet white people in the US, you see some people hesitating. Until you prove to them that you know what you are doing - that's when they open up. I see that quite a bit," he said.

'I loved the snow'

The former primary school teacher fell in love with mountains in 1973 when as a teenager he watched in awe from his village at the midnight fireworks on the peak of Mount Kenya as the country celebrated its first decade of independence from British colonial rule.

"That was really unique and I remember saying: 'I wish I can do that.' But I never thought I would."

Years later, after graduating from a teachers' training college, he made an attempt on Mount Kenya and reached the summit.

"The first time I stepped on the snow, I knew that it's something I really loved doing. And I kept going back and liking it more," he said.

But his path to scaling Everest has been the steepest. On two previous attempts, being Kenyan was his undoing after American sponsors insisted that beneficiaries must be US residents.

"The last one was very close - like four months before the expedition - that's when I was struck off. That was frustrating but rules have to be followed," he said - a glimpse of the stoicism learnt from the mountains and which pervades his speech.

Climbing Everest isn't cheap - up to $85,000 (£65,000) - and he had given up trying because age was catching up with him. Then an email in January 2021 from his American friend and fellow mountaineer Philip Henderson changed everything.

The Full Circle Everest team
The Full Circle Everest team including Mr Kagambi, third right

"My immediate reaction was that I wouldn't do it. I told him that I'm too old and my knees are already not good on the mountains."

But Mr Henderson insisted, pointing to reviews from other mountaineers who hailed Mr Kagambi as a guide who was "encouraging and supportive, especially to women".

Getting admission into the team was the easiest hurdle. Finding sponsors proved the most difficult obstacle, as the traditional way of knocking on corporate doors proved futile.

"The hardest part for me was that I expected to work towards going to Everest in terms of training but I didn't have the facilities and the finance to do that."

Frustrated, out of funds and with no sponsorship, a breakthrough came through a WhatsApp group of his friends who were raising funds for the expedition. Contributions were trickling in slowly and there was little hope in sight.

Then word reached a Kenyan betting firm, which immediately offered a sponsorship deal, which covers Mr Kagambi's training, travel allowance, insurance and operational logistics.

Part of his rigorous training regime has included scaling Mount Kenya six times from January to April. That was followed by a two-week expedition on the Rwenzori mountains in neighbouring Uganda.

The Full Circle Everest team also met in January for a reconnaissance and team-building session in Nepal.

James Kagambi
Mr Kagambi during training at Mount Kenya in February

Earlier, from July to December last year he was in the US and carrying 50kg bags while hiking for months and training students.

"I've been on the mountain all the time. Because of my knees, the best thing for me is to be out there hiking as high as I can for training," he said.

His family is worried about his wellbeing, especially because climbing Mount Everest is such a dangerous undertaking.

"I really hope it goes well because at this point we know there are only two outcomes - it's either he goes go and comes back or he goes and doesn't come back. There's that anxiety, there's that fear, but we don't want to show him," his daughter Cynthia said.

But Mr Kagambi seems unfazed and defiantly declared that he had done riskier things in his life. He also pointed to his long experience of navigating through snow, glaciers, ice and rocks.

"I'm confident of summitting Mount Everest, but the other thing I say is - I will not put my life at risk to do it. I have done enough mountaineering to know my body. I can access and tell myself it's time to go back, he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James Harris and David Parnes Exit MDLLA as Season 14 Focuses on 'Fan Favorites'

    As James Harris and David Parnes announce their exit from MDLLA, a source close to the cast tells PEOPLE that season 14, which soon begins production, is "going to be a more exciting show"

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Here's a glimpse into Robert Lewandowski’s lifestyle

    From a bizarre diet to growing up in a sporty family, here is the success story of Polish football player Robert Lewanwoski.

  • This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England

    Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time. "I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said. Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England. Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-ra

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.