Kenya Second-Hand Construction Equipment Market Report 2021

Kenyan Used Construction Equipment Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027

This report thoroughly covers the Kenyan used construction equipment market. The report provides an unbiased and elaborate analysis of the ongoing trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers, which might facilitate the stakeholders to plan and align their market methods per the present and future market dynamics.

Kenya Used Construction Equipment Market Synopsis

The Kenyan used construction equipment market is expected to show growth due to the increasing demand for affordable construction instrumentation, and used construction equipment is available at considerably lower prices compared to new instrumentation. Construction contractors are shifting toward the acquisition of used instrumentation for specific jobs like earthmoving, piling, and compacting.

The amplifying market trend of buying used construction instrumentation to finish explicit tasks in giant public sector construction is anticipated to drive the market statistics through 2027.



The used construction instrumentation market showed steady growth throughout the COVID-19pandemic. Government authorities across the countries conjointly focused on investment in treatment & medical facilities rather than public construction. However, the trade revived within the later part of the year on the reopening of economic and industrial activities.

The used construction instrumentation market revenues in East Africa are anticipated to witness extensive growth throughout the forecast period on the back of govt. Policies are shifting in favour of economic diversification, open economy, and inspiring investment, which might positively influence the construction sector within the country, which would augment the demand for used construction equipment.

Market Analysis by Equipment Type

The earthmoving instrumentation market accounted for the majority share in 2020 and is projected to witness high growth throughout 2021 to 2027 because of the upcoming public infrastructure projects in the countries. The increasing focus of presidency authorities on the evolution of road networks contributes to the used construction instrumentation market growth.

