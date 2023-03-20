Kenya protests: One shot dead in pro-Raila Odinga rally

Natasha Booty & Ferdinand Omondi - BBC News
·1 min read
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, participates in a nationwide protest over cost of living and President William Ruto's government in downtown Nairobi, Kenya March 20, 2023
Opposition supporters are rallying against President Ruto's government

At least one person has been shot dead as police crack down on demonstrators in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Thousands have heeded the call for nationwide protests by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who claims that Kenya's last election was stolen.

Mr Odinga, who has run for president five times, also accuses the government of failing to help Kenyans tackle the "skyrocketing" cost of living.

There are reports police fired tear gas at Mr Odinga's convoy on Monday.

Roads leading to key government buildings in the capital have been blocked and the president's official residence sealed off.

Some of the fiercest scenes have been in the Kibera settlement in Nairobi - a poor neighbourhood with a strong history of supporting the opposition.

The BBC witnessed demonstrators setting up barricades and throwing stones at the police. Several arrests have been made.

"We came here peacefully, but they tear gassed us," 21-year-old Charles Oduor told the AFP news agency in another district of Nairobi.

"They lie to us everyday. Where is the cheap maize flour they promised? Where are the jobs for the youth they promised? All they do is hire their friends."

Riot police have also confronted protesters in the western town of Kisumu, where Mr Odinga draws a fanatical following.

Footage shared by Kenya's Standard newspaper earlier on Monday appears to show local bus operators fleeing their transport hub in central Nairobi.

Meanwhile, an opposition party in South Africa, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has also organised anti-government protests, demanding that the president step down over the worsening economy and alleged widespread corruption.

Similar demonstrations have also been planned in Senegal and Tunisia, marking a growing rebellion against sitting presidents.

Latest Stories

  • Kenyan riot police crack down on cost of living demonstrations

    Kenyan riot police crack down on cost of living demonstrations fueled by opposition leader Raila Odinga.View on euronews

  • Opposition Protesters Flee Tear Gas in Central Nairobi

    Protesters gathered in central Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, March 20, after the country’s opposition leader called on his supporters to take to the streets to demand transparency on the election of President William Ruto.Footage recorded by @BarrenThoughts shows protesters running down a street in Nairobi’s downtown on Monday afternoon.Local media reported that tear gas was used to disperse protesters in the capital.Raila Odinga, the Kenyan opposition leader, had called on his supporters to take to the streets, after rejecting the election victory of President William Ruto in August last year.The protests were deemed illegal by police on Sunday, but this did not prevent unrest in the capital. Credit: @BarrenThoughts via Storyful

  • Californians grapple with flooding after heavy rainfall

    STORY: As Californians grapple with rising floodwaters, local residents, like John Gould, are finding novel ways to cope.He's rigged a rope system to pull himself through the muddy waters to reach his property in the San Joaquin Valley, an area especially prone to flooding. "The requirement to live here is to have a boat. I mean, that's who we are. We are river rats. It's the only subdivision in California that's inside the levee."On Saturday (March 18), this entire area along the San Joaquin River was issued an evacuation order after record rainfall and snow melt raised the river to hazardous levels. Gould says he owns another house and will be headed there until it is safe to return."...that's the real threat out here, if that levee breaks, it will fill the town."California's winter was marked by a punishing succession of so-called atmospheric river storms, the product of vast, dense airborne currents of water vapor funnelled in from the tropical Pacific.The storms have dumped huge amounts of rain and snow across the state since late December, causing floods, mudslides and power outages. Over 20 deaths statewide have been attributed to the onslaught. Kris Canete is another resident preparing to evacuate."Yeah, about a month ago we had an increase in water level. It came up to about 25 feet, got pretty close to the back of the house, and then it started to recede. And then, with the last round of storms, we got this up to 29 feet now.""Not a whole lot we can do about it. We're just along for the ride." U.S. government forecasters say the harsh winter is likely to lead to increased flood risks across the state this spring. The stretch of wet weather illustrates a dramatic swing for a state that for much of the past three years has been preoccupied with drought, heat and wildfires. But it hasn't all been bad.While the extreme weather has caused massive damage, the storms have also replenished California's sorely depleted network of reservoirs and its Sierra Nevada mountain snowpack, a critical source of water for the state.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly flew with Russian pilots in the Navy and with NASA, and he said the Russian fighter jet running into a US drone shows 'how incompetent they are'

    Sen. Mark Kelly, a former Navy combat pilot, compared the drone incident to the "incompetence that we see on the battle field every day in Ukraine."

  • NYT reporter Maggie Haberman says Trump is 'very anxious' about a possible indictment because he doesn't 'want to face getting arrested'

    While Trump is fundraising off of his potential indictment, Haberman said he isn't "excited" about being arrested, fingerprinted, or asking for bail.

  • Trump's call for protests gets muted reaction by supporters

    Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap. The ambivalence raises questions about whether Trump, though a leading Republican contender in the 2024 presidential race who retains a devoted following, still has the power to mobilize far-right supporters the way he did more than two years ago before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It also suggests that the hundreds of arrests that followed the Capitol riot, not to mention the convictions and long prison sentences, may have dampened the desire for repeat mass unrest.

  • Hakeem Jeffries Pummels Kevin McCarthy With New Name For Weaponization Committee

    "They continue to peddle conspiracy theories led by this so-called weaponization committee," the House Democratic leader said of the GOP majority.

  • Xi: China's proposal on Ukraine reflects unity of global views

    In an article published at the start of his visit to Moscow - the first by a world leader since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President Vladimir Putin - Xi also called for "pragmatism" on Ukraine. The China proposal, a 12-point paper released last month, represents "as much as possible the unity of the world community's views," Xi wrote in an article in Rossiiskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government, according to Reuters' translation from Russian.

  • Not so fast. A New York grand jury will hear a final surprise witness on Monday and won't vote on Trump indictment until it's over.

    A final witness must testify Monday before the Manhattan grand jury that's been hearing evidence since mid-January can vote, a source tells Insider.

  • Inside Saudi Arabia’s plan to take down Emirates and Qatar

    Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is not known for understatement.

  • The American Elite Are Planning Their Escape — And It Starts With Paying For Passports

    Hundreds of Americans are willing to fork over six figures for citizenship in nations where they may have never set foot (just in case).

  • A prominent Iowa conservative says evangelicals have not forgotten that Trump blamed the pro-life movement for GOP midterm losses

    "If you're trying to win the Iowa caucuses, I would not put that base under the bus," conservative leader Bob Vander Plaats told The New York Times.

  • ‘No one is above the law’: Stephen King and other celebrities react as Trump claims he’ll be arrested next week

    Former president called for ‘protests’ to ‘take our nation back’

  • Fox Host Desperately Tries to Connect the Dots Between Biden and Trump Investigations

    Mike Segar/ReutersRep. James Comer (R-KY) seems eager to believe a potential decision by the Manhattan District Attorney to indict Donald Trump has something to do with his quest to unearth documents tangentially related to Joe Biden’s family.Comer appeared on Maria Baritromo’s Sunday Morning Futures, where Bartiromo led her one-person crusade on tying a House GOP memo detailing a payment made to Beau Biden’s widow Hallie to a potential indictment of Trump next week. She initially tried to play

  • Top Israeli minister: 'No such thing' as Palestinian people

    A firebrand Israeli minister claimed there’s “no such thing” as a Palestinian people as Israel's new coalition government, its most hard-line ever, plowed ahead on Monday with a part of its plan to overhaul the judiciary. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition said it was pushing a key part of the overhaul — which would give the coalition control over who becomes a justice or a judge — before the parliament takes a monthlong holiday break next week. The development came a day after an Israeli and Palestinian delegation at a meeting in Egypt, mediated by Egyptian, Jordanian and U.S. officials, pledged to take steps to lower tensions roiling the region ahead of a sensitive holiday season.

  • Judge chastises Jan. 6 Capitol rioter, a former high-ranking military officer, during sentencing: 'Astounding and atrocious'

    Larry R. Brock was found guilty on six January 6-related charges in November, which included the felony of obstruction of an official proceeding.

  • A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.

    Mitchell Todd Gardner "slowly started to believe" that the election had been stolen from Trump, his attorneys said.

  • Officials Prep for Protests as MAGA Sycophants Push ‘Patriot Moat’ Around Mar-a-Lago

    Ricardo Arduengo/ReutersWith former President Donald Trump insisting he’s going to be arrested as early as Tuesday, meetings have reportedly been held between city, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to prepare for mass protests or riots.The talks come as far-right forums have overflowed with ideas on how to keep Trump out of the clink—with one person suggesting Trump supporters should create a “Patriot moat” around the former president’s estate at Mar-a-Lago in South Florida so law enf

  • Vulcan Facility Seizure Adds to Tension Between US and Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- The seizure of a US company’s marine terminal in Mexico has drawn criticism from a US senator and risks sparking more tension between the two nations amid spats over energy and security. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back

  • George Conway says an insanity defense is Donald Trump's best shot against a possible indictment in New York, but that he'll never use it

    Conway tweeted that while a possible insanity defense may be Trump's best way to fight an indictment, the former president will "never assert it."