Kenya Kiambu building collapse: Rescue efforts under way

Emergency workers have managed to rescue a child who had been trapped in the rubble after a building collapsed in Kiambu, central Kenya.

Several others have also been pulled out alive after a six-storey building came down, Kiambu county Governor Kimani Wamatangi said.

"Sadly, some are feared to have succumbed to their injuries," he added.

The cause of the collapse is not clear but it is reported that the building was under construction.

Eyewitnesses have said it fell on to an adjacent building as it came down. It is not known how many people are still under the debris.

Photos from the scene show a mechanical digger and rescue workers trying to find survivors.