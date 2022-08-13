Kenya elections 2022: Live result updates

Composite photo of the four candidates

Kenya's general election was held on 9 August 2022. Four candidates are vying to be president and voters also cast ballots for governors, senators, MPs and county assembly members.

The BBC is using publicly available data retrieved from the official website of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to tally the provisional results of the presidential election. As the commission carries out the verification process, there may be a delay in the way the BBC is updating the data.

Under Kenya's electoral law, the IEBC will announce the final results of the presidential election.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Click here to see the BBC interactive