Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor Will Try to Win Back-To-Back NYC Marathon Titles At 25

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor will return to the New York City Marathon on Nov. 4th in hopes of defending his title from last year, New York Road Runners announced on Tuesday.

“Racing once more in the TCS New York City Marathon means so much to me," Kamworor said in a statement. "It is my favorite race, and although thousands of miles separate my training base in Kaptagat, Kenya to New York, the event feels like home. I say that because of the friendly nature of the event, the terrific organization and also because of the warmth I feel from the many thousands of supporters lining the route.”

The 25-year-old captured his first World Marathon Major victory with a 2:10:53 win that included a 4-minute, 31-second split for the 25th mile. He finished just three seconds ahead of compatriot and former world record holder Wilson Kipsang.

Geoffrey Mutai was the last man to win back-to-back New York City Marathon titles when he won in 2011 and then in 2013. The 2012 race was cancelled due to Hurricane Sandy.

If Kamworor wins the 2018 New York City Marathon, he would be the youngest back-to-back men's champion since Alberto Salazar's 2:08:13 win in 1981. Salazar was 23 years old when he won his second of three New York City Marathon titles.

Kamworor did not run a marathon in the spring but won his third consecutive world half marathon championship in March. Kamworor owns a personal best of 2:06:12 from a third place finish at the 2012 Berlin Marathon.

Kamworor's addition to the 2018 elite field comes just one day after last year's women's champion, Shalane Flanagan, announced her decision to not retire and also run this year's race. 2018 Boston Marathon champion Des Linden will also race through the five boroughs.