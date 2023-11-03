Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Kenvue's shares on or after the 7th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of November.

The upcoming dividend for Kenvue is US$0.20 per share. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Kenvue can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Kenvue paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously.

We'd also point out that Kenvue issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

This is Kenvue's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

The Bottom Line

Has Kenvue got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although Kenvue reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Kenvue ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Kenvue that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

