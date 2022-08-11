Kentwood Advantage gives new home buyers and sellers help in a shifting market

Innovative program adds iBuyer instant offers, buy-before-you-sell solutions, and pre-listing home improvements for sellers; Cash offers and rent-to-own options for home buyers

Gretchen Rosenberg, Kentwood President and CEO
DENVER, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With housing inventory coming off record lows and home sales showing signs of slowing, Denver area homeowners are looking for the best way to sell their homes in a shifting market. Sellers want to maximize their profits and select their new home before selling their existing home. Today’s local buyers are trying to find the best way to win an offer or buy that first home.

To help, Kentwood Real Estate is launching its Kentwood Advantage program, powered by zavvie. The innovative new program for buyers and sellers is available to homeowners and buyers in all the markets Kentwood serves, including the entire Denver Metro area and Northern, Western, Southern, and Eastern Colorado.

Sellers can now choose from an instant, all-cash offer from an iBuyer, a buy-before-you-sell modern bridge solution, and pre-listing home improvement services to fix now, pay when the home is sold on the open market to maximize seller profits.

Kentwood Advantage gives buyers access to new cash offer programs to help them quickly win an offer on a home, available for buyers without accessible funds to present an all-cash offer. In addition, a new rent-to-own program helps first-time buyers get into a home of their own faster. Kentwood Advantage also offers traditional real estate services for sellers and buyers.

All participating iBuyer, Power Buyer, and concierge firms are best-in-class, including Curbio, Divvy, Feeasy, HomeGo, HomeVestors, Offerpad, and Opendoor.

“Kentwood Advantage offers sellers and buyers all the options in one place,” said Gretchen Rosenberg, Kentwood President and CEO. Powered by zavvie, the centralized selling and buying solutions platform connects Kentwood agents and their clients with the most modern solutions.

“Real estate is no longer a one-program-fits-all business for buyers and sellers - that just won’t work in today’s shifting real estate market,” Rosenberg explained. Instead, she added, “Clients want to see and understand all options. And they want to understand what will work best for them. Kentwood Advantage delivers all the modern and traditional choices, combined with our secret sauce: the local expertise and exceptional guidance of a Kentwood professional.”

Rosenberg notes that Kentwood Advantage allows sellers to see how much instant cash an iBuyer would offer for their home or to buy their next home before selling their current one.

The new Kentwood Advantage cash offer program is “the hottest new option for buyers since the creation of the FHA low down payment loan,” said zavvie founder and CEO Lane Hornung.

“In a shifting real estate market, sellers and buyers still need every advantage to be successful,” Hornung added. “With these programs, Kentwood is giving buyers and sellers advantages that will make them more successful than ever before," he said.

“Using this cutting-edge technology, Kentwood Advantage is another demonstration of our commitment to providing Colorado communities the highest level of customer service,” Rosenberg said.

Contact a Kentwood Real Estate agent for more information about Kentwood Advantage or go to Kentwood.com.

About Kentwood Real Estate
At Kentwood Real Estate, we believe in community. That we accomplish more together. That deep roots matter. We inspire people to imagine the next steps in their life journey. Our brokers are the highest producing, most knowledgeable, caring and experienced brokers in the country who offer a quality customer service experience. The exclusive affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America in Colorado, Kentwood Real Estate produces more sales volume per agent than 99 percent of all real estate companies in the U.S. For more information, visit Kentwood Real Estate online at www.kentwood.com

About zavvie
zavvie is a software technology company that provides real estate brokerages with a marketplace for buying and selling solutions via their own white-labeled platform that keeps agents at the center of the transaction. Over 65,000 real estate agents in 47 states leverage zavvie's software technology to serve their clients better. Discover more at zavvie.com.

Media Contacts:
William Schumacher | Kentwood Real Estate
303-718-1668 - William@kentwood.com
or
Kevin Hawkins | zavvie                                        
206-866-1220 - kevin@wavgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d731578-07ec-47cd-939a-8bfa4c810030


