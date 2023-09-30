Kentucky's Ray Davis rushes for over 200 yards in first half vs. Florida

Kentucky running back Ray Davis is having a field day against the Florida Gators, rushing for 206 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Wildcats sprinted out to a 23-7 lead.

Davis scored on runs of 75 yards and 3 yards and had seven carries of 10 yards or more. Davis also had a 9-yard touchdown catch from Devin Leary. Florida entered the game with the SEC’s second-ranked rushing defense, giving up only 82 yards a game this season.

In the first half, Kentucky had 259 yards of total offense, with 233 of those coming on the ground.

Former running back Moe Williams has the Kentucky school record for rushing yards in a game, piling up 299 yards against South Carolina in 1995. Williams also has the two next-highest single-game rushing totals in school history.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky's Ray Davis runs for over 200 yards in first half vs. Florida