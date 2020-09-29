Kentucky’s Black Republican attorney general comes under fire in Breonna Taylor probe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the continuing fallout from the death of Breonna Taylor, shot by police during a late-night raid on her apartment in Louisville, the office of Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron said Monday his office would release grand jury transcripts related to the case, after one of the grand jurors petitioned a judge to allow the records to be made public. Cameron also said his office would not object to the juror speaking publicly about the deliberations.

Last week, Cameron announced that the grand jury had declined to bring charges for Taylor’s death against any of the three officers involved in the raid last March. One of the three was indicted on charges of “wanton endangerment” for allegedly firing into an adjacent apartment.

The unidentified juror said Cameron, whose office elected to take over the case directly, used the grand jury "as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility” for the controversial finding, which outraged Taylor’s family and has led to widespread protests and unrest in the city of just over 600,000 residents. They said his statements sowed "more seeds of doubt in the process." They asked that other members of the grand jury be allowed to speak if they choose so that “the truth may prevail.”

Reports have emerged in the past week that have cast doubt about Cameron’s handling of the proceedings. One of these concerned the bullet that struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the leg during the raid, which Cameron said was fired by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Walker said he fired one round from his licensed handgun as a warning shot, believing that the “no-knock” raid was actually a home invasion robbery. The initial ballistics report from Kentucky State Police on the Taylor shooting failed to prove that the shot that wounded Mattingly came from Walker’s weapon, according to records obtained by Vice News. This revelation contradicts statements made by Cameron last Wednesday.

View photos FRANKFORT, KY - SEPTEMBER 23: Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, speaks to the media during a press conference on September 23, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. Cameron announced partial charges being filed against Brett Hankison, a former Louisville Metro Police Officer for his role in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor during the execution of a no-knock raid on her apartment on March 13, 2020. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images) More

The report was included in the investigative file provided to the attorney general’s office by the Louisville Metro Police Department. The fact that Walker fired first appeared to have weighed heavily in the grand jury decision not to indict Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove or former police officer Brett Hankison in the death of Taylor.

Steve Romines, one of the attorneys for Walker, said "the Kentucky State Police's own ballistics report could not determine that Kenny's shot is who hit Officer [Jonathan] Mattingly," according to ABC News. While Walker, a licensed gun owner, admitted to firing a bullet, it may not have been the one that hit Mattingly.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer and held in jail for two weeks on a $250,000 bond, but those charges have since been dropped.

Hankison was indicted last week on three felony counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots into Taylor's apartment that penetrated a wall of a neighbor’s residence.

At last week’s press conference, Cameron declined to provide details about the grand jury proceeding, telling reporters that the proceedings are done in secret. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who represents Taylor’s family, demanded the grand jury transcripts be released so the public could judge Cameron’s presentation of the case.

“Did he present any evidence on Breonna Taylor’s behalf?” Crump asked. “Or did he make a unilateral decision to put his thumb on the scales of justice to try to exonerate and justify the killing of Breonna Taylor by these police officers?”

Cameron, who was elected in 2019 with 55.3 percent of the vote, is a Republican who spoke at this year’s Republican National Convention on behalf of President Trump.

