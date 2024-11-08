Kentucky women’s basketball takes care of business against NKU

The 22nd-ranked Kentucky Wildcats ended the first week of the Kenny Brooks era 2-0.

The Wildcats overcame a slow offensive start against Northern Kentucky to pick up a 70-41 victory on Thursday night in Memorial Coliseum. Just like in their season-opening win Monday, all 11 of Kentucky’s healthy players received playing time.

In the wake of foul trouble for sophomore center Clara Strack, who led the Wildcats with 22 points against South Carolina Upstate in Monday’s season opener, 6-foot-7 freshman center Clara Silva was relied upon to hold down the paint. She led all players in scoring with 18 points, and finished with four rebounds, two assists and five of Kentucky’s 16 blocks.

Strack finished with a double-double, contributing 15 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, four blocks and one steal. Graduate point guard Georgia Amoore added 13 points, five rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal. Graduate guard Dazia Lawrence added 10 points, two rebounds, one block and three steals. Junior forward Amelia Hassett led the Wildcats on the boards with 16 rebounds. Hassett also tacked on five points, one assist and three blocks.

Kentucky could have put even more distance between itself and Northern Kentucky (0-2) with a better shooting night. The Wildcats connected on only 5 of 25 3-point attempts.

But Thursday was a night for UK’s defense. In addition to the 16 blocks — three short of the school record set in 2006 — the Cats limited NKU to 26.2% shooting from the field (16-of-61), including 15.8% from 3-point distance (3-for-19).

The Wildcats will host Wofford (1-0) on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. The game will be available to stream on SEC Network+.