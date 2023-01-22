Kentucky women’s basketball keeps it close but comes up short at Mississippi State

Caroline Makauskas
·2 min read
Mississippi State Athletics

For the final 10 minutes of Kentucky’s women’s basketball’s matchup against Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon, a much-needed SEC victory was anybody’s for the taking.

But UK, no stranger to the trials and tribulations of a hot-and-cold offense, fell 77-76 in Starkville, Miss.

After multiple scoring droughts during the second half, UK did manage to hit four of its last five attempts from the field, but it wasn’t enough.

The Wildcats (9-10, 1-6 SEC) handed the Bulldogs (15-5, 4-3) their first win of the season when trailing at halftime. UK, up 33-28 at the break and who entered this game having won eight of nine when leading through two quarters, couldn’t overcome unforced errors and long periods without offensive production.

The story of the day was opportunity in the paint. The Bulldogs scored 46 of their 76 points there while UK only delivered 20 total paint points.

Height differential was noticeable once more for the Wildcats, with Mississippi State winning the battle on the glass 39-22. The Bulldogs grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and picked up 15 second-chance points. Kentucky only grabbed six offensive rebounds and scored seven second-chance points.

Robyn Benton led the Cars in scoring with 24 points on 8-for-17 shooting. She hit one of the Wildcats’ seven three-pointers on the afternoon.

Jada Walker scored 22 points on 7-for-13 from the field, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Maddie Scherr, who fouled out of the game with 40 seconds remaining, delivered 16 points on 4-for-12 from the field. She was perfect from the free-throw line in seven attempts.

Mississippi State post player Jessika Carter led her team in scoring with 21 points.

