Kentucky woman with autism and her father have been missing since New Year’s Day

Kentucky State Police are searching for a man and his adult daughter who went missing from Perry County Jan. 1.

Dale L. Williams, 69, and Misty D. Williams, 43, both of Ary, were last seen in the Balls Fork community, state police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Misty Williams, who state police said has autism, has brown hair and hazel eyes and is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 210 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue jeans.

Dale Williams has gray and brown hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Police said he was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans when he was last seen.

State police asked anyone with information about where Dale and Misty Williams are to contact the Hazard state police post at (606) 435-6069.