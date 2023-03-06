Kentucky windstorm recovery continues. How many are still without power?

More than 48 hours after Friday’s historic wind storm blew through Kentucky, over 125,000 customers are still without power, according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages across the United States.

Kentucky is reporting the single most outages of any state in the country, with Michigan being the next highest at more than 34,000, according to poweroutage.us. Tennessee has more than 18,000 outages. At its peak, the number of outages in Kentucky was around 400,000.

In Fayette County there were 26,269 customers without power Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us. There were more than 28,000 outages in the county as of Sunday night.

In Kentucky, the power outages are spread out across the state, primarily in central and Western Kentucky counties. According to LG&E and KU’s power outage map, Jefferson County has the most outages in the state with 35,293 customers without power, followed by Fayette County with 26,181 reported outages.

Woodford County also has a high number of outages, with more than 5,000 outages still reported Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us. Oldham County also has mroe than 3,000 reported outages.

Restoration times now available for many customers

Estimated power restoration times for residents without power are now available, LG&E and KU announced in a Facebook post Sunday evening. The electric company said people can track their estimated restoration process by viewing the outage map on the company’s app or online website.

The company said restorations times were available for all customers, but the condition of at least one outage in Fayette County that had occurred Friday was still being assessed. No restoration was time available for that outage, according to the company’s website.

“An important caveat is that each outage job is different and presents its own unique challenges for our crews, which is why estimated restoration times can vary by customer,” LG&E and KU said in the Facebook post.

According to LG&E and KU, approximately 64% of the people affected by Friday’s wind storm have had their power restored. Gov. Andy Beshear previously said it would be a multi-day event for power restoration.

Fayette County Public Schools closed Monday

Fayette County Public Schools are closed Monday because of power outages and storm damage, district officials said Sunday evening.

“At this time, we have at least 21 schools that either have no electricity, internet service outages, damage to their facility needing repair before reentry, power lines down in the area, or trees and debris preventing access to their campuses,” the district said in a Facebook post. “Crews from FCPS and Kentucky Utilities are working diligently to fix the issues.”

FCPS said that school would be canceled on Monday and the district would not use an NTI day for at-home instruction.

