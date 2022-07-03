'Kentucky of the wheelchair basketball world': How a Division III school built a dynasty

Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
·6 min read

Wisconsin-Whitewater is home to one of the most dominant sports programs the state has ever seen.

The Warhawks' wheelchair basketball teams are national powerhouses, with the men and women combining for 16 championships since 1982.

Whitewater players and alumni are heavily represented on Team USA for international competitions, including the upcoming International Wheelchair Basketball Federation America's Cup in São Paulo, Brazil. That event, which begins July 9, is a qualifier for the world championships in November in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Jeremy "Opie" Lade and Christina Schwab know the rich Whitewater tradition and have helped keep the standards high.

"I actually was at the very first adaptive sport camp here at Whitewater in 1993 and have been bleeding purple ever since," Lade said.

Whitewater prides itself on being one of the most wheelchair-accessible campuses in the nation. The men's wheelchair basketball team started almost 50 years ago.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

The 41-year-old Lade won a couple of championships as a Whitewater player under Tracy Chynoweth. Then Lade took over as head coach in 2008 and led the Warhawks to six championships in 11 seasons before stepping down in 2020. He works as an academic adviser at the school and still lends his expertise to the wheelchair players.

Schwab, 41, grew up in Dane, Wisconsin, and also attended camps at Whitewater. But she played at the University of Illinois because the Warhawks didn't have a women's team until 2008. After a successful playing career, including winning three Paralympic gold medals, Schwab started coaching and was hired by Whitewater in 2016. Former Warhawks coach Dan Price won three straight women's championships from 2012-14.

"One of the coolest things about Whitewater is how they embrace wheelchair basketball," Schwab said. "Even when I’m recruiting athletes, I always talk about how on this campus, people usually just assume you play wheelchair basketball if you have a disability.

"Not everybody plays wheelchair basketball, but that’s the cool part about this. You’re not just a face in the crowd here. If you’re on the wheelchair basketball team, they know about it. We have fans that follow us."

UW-Whitewater women's coach Christina Schwab won three Paralympic gold medals as a player and also one as the head coach of the U.S. men's team. She now coaches Team USA's women.
UW-Whitewater women's coach Christina Schwab won three Paralympic gold medals as a player and also one as the head coach of the U.S. men's team. She now coaches Team USA's women.

Taking over the international stage

Schwab took over as Team USA's women's coach after leading the American men to a gold medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo last year. Two Whitewater players, Josie DeHart and Mandy Willmore, are on the roster while former Warhawk Lindsey Zurbrugg is one of the veteran standouts.

"She’s got a lot of game experience and that kid can shoot," Schwab said of Zurbrugg. "Anywhere. She’s got the three-ball. She’s got a lot. She’s got a big offensive package, I would say.”

The U.S. men's team has a big Whitewater contingent with current and former Warhawks Talen Jourdan, Jeromie Meyer, Dylan Fischbach and John Boie.

The 31-year-old Boie played for Lade and also works as an academic adviser at Whitewater.

"I was definitely blessed to kind of grow up in the backyard of Whitewater, being from Milton (Wisconsin)," Boie said. "But Whitewater being the Duke or Kentucky of the wheelchair basketball world definitely makes it a great destination."

Boie, who won gold in Tokyo, is a key leader with nine newcomers to the national team.

"Traveling internationally, every other team in the world is way bigger," Boie said. "A lot of these guys haven’t played overseas, so that’s a big learning curve to meet that international game. It’s a lot more physical, it’s a lot more higher paced. It’s fast. It’s very different."

Wheelchair basketball is five-on-five, but there are classification values for players.

"You can be anywhere from a 1 to a 4.5 with half-points in between," Lade said. "That goes based on the amount you can do when you sit in a wheelchair.

"So Talen as a Class 1 has the least amount of physical function when he’s out on the floor. Again, that doesn’t mean he’s the worst basketball player on the floor. That means he can’t use his abs. He’s not using his back muscle. He doesn’t have as many physical abilities as some people that are going to be on the basketball floor.

"At the other end of the spectrum, if you’re a 4.5, you’re probably looking at your single-amps. So when they’re sitting in their wheelchair they can still use both their legs, whatever’s left of the other one. They got abs, they got back. So when they move, when they pass, when they shoot, they just physically have the ability to use more tools.”

Teams are limited to how many total classification points are on floor at any given time, with 14 being the standard.

Former UW-Whitewater player Lindsey Zurbrugg is on Team USA's women's team.
Former UW-Whitewater player Lindsey Zurbrugg is on Team USA's women's team.

Staying at the top

The National Wheelchair Basketball Association has 12 teams in its men's intercollegiate division, including Illinois, Arizona and Alabama.

"I think it’s kind of cool to see these other big schools that offer these huge scholarships and have these big facilities and Whitewater is just kind of blue collar and people that want to work hard," Boie said. "If you want to get better, this is where you come to play against the best and to become the best."

The women's division includes six teams.

"I'm not really that old and the fact that I had to choose between really just one school that had an established women's team about 20 years ago," Schwab said, "And now women have the opportunity to choose between six universities and where they want to go.

"I think that's amazing growth. Really that's what I want to see within wheelchair basketball on the States-side. Internationally, we have a lot of potential in this country. So it's really important that we keep girls involved in the game."

A.J. Messmer has taken over as the men's coach at Whitewater, but Lade has shown how the winning tradition is passed on through the years.

"Success is one of those tricky things to breed," Lade said. "Because ultimately it takes more than just practicing wheelchair basketball and getting good at wheelchair basketball.

"There is the aspect of having fun during that process. There’s the aspect of being successful in the classroom so all of our athletes are eligible to get on the floor. There’s the process of bringing kids into camps and making sure they know how much fun we have and enjoying the process of not only becoming successful in wheelchair basketball but also in life."

Contact Ben Steele at (414) 224-2676 or bmsteele@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @BenSteeleMJS or Instagram at @bensteele_mjs

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin-Whitewater has a wheelchair basketball dynasty

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Canada falls to Germany in pivotal women's Volleyball Nations League game

    Canada's women's volleyball team lost to Germany 3-1 in a pivotal Volleyball Nations League preliminary match on Saturday in Calgary. The visiting side took the first set 25-19, the same score Canada claimed the second frame with. The Canadian women fought hard to mount a comeback, but the German team held its own to take the third and fourth sets with narrow scores of 27-25 and 25-23, respectively. Playing in her hometown, Alexa Gray led Canada (4-7) with 26 points. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • How Canada's most extreme triathlon helped heal Lac-Mégantic, Que.

    Thiago Menuci had never heard of Lac-Mégantic, Que., when he received an invitation to compete in a triathlon there in 2020. Menuci, 40, a coach and endurance athlete from Porto Alegre, in the south of Brazil, was scouting for a new challenge after he won Fodaxman in 2019 — one of the most gruelling extreme triathlon events in the Americas. He Googled Lac-Mégantic, and only then did he learn about the disaster that had struck the town of 6,000 on July 6, 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • Grichuk, Diaz homer, Rockies rough up Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

    DENVER (AP) — Randall Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued their Coors Field mastery of Clayton Kershaw with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. The Rockies roughed up Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start there on July 22, 2008. “I thought we did a good job of recognizing balls and strikes — being ready to hit but laying off th

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • 'The fire has been burning for a while now': Dwight Powell on getting Canada to the Olympics

    Dwight Powell discusses why getting Canada to the Olympics in Men's Basketball is important to him and how Dirk Nowitzki helped him understand the significance of representing your country.

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Agada-led Honey Badgers best lowly BlackJacks for 2nd consecutive win

    Caleb Agada scored a game-high 19 points, including the dagger to seal an 86-75 Hamilton Honey Badgers' win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday in Hamilton. The top-seeded Honey Badgers (9-3) picked up their second straight win, following an uncharacteristic two-game skid. For Ottawa (3-8), the loss stings as it looked to build on its momentum from a dazzling comeback victory over the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Hamilton was able to open the game strong, turning a 10-7 lead into a 25-13 edge