Kentucky weather: Tornado, flood watches issued in Western KY. Lexington on flood watch

Severe weather rolling through Western Kentucky into Central Kentucky has caused certain areas to be on heightened alert Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, virtually all of Western Kentucky is under some sort of advisory. A flash flood warning has been issued for southeastern Christian County and Todd County and is expected to last until 8:45 p.m. Central Time.

The NWS said 1 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen from Fort Campbell to Trenton and Elkton early Tuesday morning and an additional 1 to 2 inches are possible.

Several counties are under a tornado watch until noon Eastern Time Tuesday. The counties under the tornado watch are Christian, Todd, Hardin, LaRue, Grayson, Green, Hart, Logan, Marion, Taylor, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren counties, according to the NWS.

Parts of Western Kentucky, including Warren, Butler and Logan counties, were under a tornado warning but the advisory expired at 6 a.m. Central Time Tuesday.

Parts of Central Kentucky, including Lexington, are under a flood watch until 1 p.m., according to the NWS. Rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations are vulnerable for flooding, the NWS said.

The NWS said 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected in the watch areas with the potential to rise to three to four inches locally.

Avoid driving through flooded/closed roads and stay tuned for the latest weather alerts as the severe and flood risks continue today into tonight. #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/MbltNR0NQG — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 3, 2023

Scott County Schools announced it will be canceling classes on Tuesday as a result of flooded roads and rising water in the county.