Kentucky voters reject amendment that would have ended right to an abortion. What it means for the deep-red state

Deborah Yetter, Louisville Courier Journal
·5 min read

An amendment in Kentucky that would have changed the state's constitution to halt the right to an abortion was defeated at the ballot box Tuesday, making Kentucky the second deep-red state to reject such an effort, following Kansas.

"This is a historic win for the people of Kentucky," Rachel Sweet, campaign manager for Protect Kentucky Access, said in a statement released just after midnight Tuesday. "Not only does it represent a win against government overreach and government interference in the people of Kentucky’s personal medical decisions, it represents the first time so many different organizations have come together with such an intense single-minded purpose to defeat a threat of this magnitude."

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday morning after about 86% of votes had been counted, with about 53% of voters against it and about 47% for it.

The vote followed a high-stakes campaign where abortion-rights supporters spent more than $5 million to try to defeat Constitutional Amendment 2 and abortion opponents spent nearly $1 million for its passage.

Abortion has been outlawed in Kentucky, except for medical emergencies, since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS: Missouri legalizes weed, Kentucky rejects anti-abortion amendment: Key midterm ballot measures

ABORTION ACROSS THE COUNTRY: Abortion rights were on the ballot in these 5 states. Here's what voters decided.

Kentucky's GOP-controlled General Assembly, which put the constitutional amendment on the ballot, and Yes for Life which campaigned for it, had consistently predicted a win, arguing Kentucky is one of the most "pro-life" states in the country. The ballot measure was among more than a dozen bills approved by Kentucky lawmakers in recent years to restrict or ban abortion.

But opponents, led by Protect Kentucky Access, argued the measure was too extreme and would allow current laws to remain in place that ban abortion even in cases of rape, incest or fetal anomalies. Abortion is allowed in Kentucky only to save the life of or prevent a disabling injury to a pregnant patient.

Abortion-rights supporters in Kentucky celebrate win

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood, partners in Protect Kentucky Access, released statements declaring victory in the effort to defeat Constitutional Amendment 2.

“To every Kentuckian who fought for reproductive freedom this election cycle, this win is for you," said Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

"The people of Kentucky have spoken, and their answer is no – no to extremist politicians banning abortion and making private medical decisions on their behalf," the ACLU said in a statement.

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Control of Congress unclear; Georgia Senate goes to runoff

2022 Kentucky election results: See all the election results in one spot

Yes for Life, the campaign organized in support of the amendment, did not immediately comment on the outcome.

But David O’Bryan, 73, an amendment supporter who was waiting on election results at Kentucky Right to Life headquarters in Louisville on Tuesday, said he was disappointed.

“I'm disappointed in Kentucky," O'Bryan said. "People misunderstood the amendment, what it means to Kentucky and what it means for Right to Life and pro life issues.”

Kentucky rejecting Amendment 2 doesn't make abortion access easier

Kentucky's vote followed the defeat in August of a similar measure in Kansas to eliminate abortion rights from that state's constitution, a vote that reverberated nationwide coming just weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to abortion.

In Kansas, the ballot measure was rejected by about 18 percentage points. Sweet, the manager of Kentucky's campaign against the amendment, also managed the opponents' campaign in Kansas.

Voters will consider Constitutional Amendment 2 on the November 2022 ballot which could change whether Kentucky's constitution will allow abortions in the commonwealth.
Voters will consider Constitutional Amendment 2 on the November 2022 ballot which could change whether Kentucky's constitution will allow abortions in the commonwealth.

In Kentucky, the vote appeared closer, with the win about 6 percentage points. And the vote divided largely along urban and rural lines, with votes against the amendment concentrated in urban areas while in most other counties a majority favored it. In Jefferson County, 71% of voters, and in Fayette, 73% of voters, voted against the measure.

Passage of the measure would have guaranteed there is no state right to abortion in Kentucky's constitution and would put an end to legal challenges seeking to overturn state laws that restrict or ban abortion.

Defeat of the amendment means that reproductive rights supporters may still seek to have abortion declared a state right through legal challenges to existing laws.

'Not a repudiation': Joe Biden holds off red wave, gets unexpected boost from midterm election

More: Recreational weed now legal in 21 states: Here's where it passed, where it was rejected this week

The ballot measure took on new importance in Kentucky when the Supreme Court on June 24 struck down Roe v. Wade. Kentucky was among about a dozen states with "trigger laws" to ban abortion in the event of such a ruling.

And it is one of multiple states where abortion rights supporters have gone to state courts, seeking to establish abortion as a right under state constitutions. The state's two abortion providers, Planned Parenthood and EMW Women's Surgical Center, the latter represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, filed suit seeking to have abortion declared a state right. Abortion, except for a medical emergency, remains banned while the case is pending.

Abortion services, except in the event of medical emergency, have not been available since the state's two abortion providers, both in Louisville, were forced to suspend those services.

Protect Kentucky Access included abortion rights supporters and several social justice groups. Yes for Life members included Kentucky Right to Life, the Catholic Conference of Kentucky and the Kentucky Baptist Convention.

Kentucky Amendment 2 states: "To protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."

After the federal right to abortion ended, advocates took a legal challenge to state court in Kentucky, seeking to establish it as a state right.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry in July ruled in favor of abortion rights, issuing a temporary injunction against Kentucky's trigger law and another banning abortion after six weeks.

But Attorney General Daniel Cameron, an anti-abortion Republican, appealed that order, and it was suspended while the state Supreme Court considers the case. Meanwhile, no abortions have been available in the state, except for medical emergencies.

The Supreme Court has set Nov. 15 for a hearing in the case.

Contact reporter Deborah Yetter at dyetter@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @d_yetter. Reporters Caleb Stultz and Connor Giffin contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Amendment 2: Voters reject ending right to an abortion

Latest Stories

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Doncic's 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night. The only other NBA player to score 30 or more points in the first eight games of a season was Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in the first eight of the 1959-60 season and the first 23 of 1962-63. Doncic played 37 minutes and passed the 30-point mark with 18.7 seconds left in the third quarter on a turnaround fadeaway ju

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • LAFC claims 1st MLS Cup title with shootout win over Union

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gareth Bale tied the score 3-3 on a dramatic header in the eighth minute of extra-time stoppage time, backup goalkeeper John McCarthy stopped two Philadelphia shots in the shootout, and Los Angeles FC beat the Union 3-0 on penalty kicks to claim its first MLS Cup championship Saturday. After Bale came on as a substitute in extra time and scored the tying goal for 10-man LAFC, Denis Bouanga, Ryan Hollingshead and Ilie Sanchez scored in the 3-0 shootout, capping the most dramati

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg