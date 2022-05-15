Here’s how Kentucky voters can locate sample ballots, candidate info for May 17 primaries

It’s not too late to get caught up and cast your ballot.

If you’re looking to participate in the Tuesday, May 17 primary, but don’t feel up to speed on individual races, we’ve rounded up some ways to help you research candidates and make your selections.

How do I find sample ballots for Kentucky’s 2022 primaries?

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office has a list of ballots in 2022 contests online. Some are sample ballots – copies that mirror what voters may see – and others are listings of all the races for a particular county.

Kentucky is a closed primary state, so you will only be able to participate in your registered party’s contests. There are races for unaffiliated voters in May, as well.

If you live in Fayette County, you can see your sample ballot (determined by residence and party affiliation) through the county clerk’s “My Registration Information” portal.

Residents of other counties should visit their county clerk’s website to see if sample ballots are available to view.

How can I find more information about the candidates?

If you’re looking to educate yourself on the candidates, you’re in luck. The Herald-Leader has a voter information guide with a breakdown of larger races, fundraising and more.

In addition to news coverage, the Herald-Leader also issued several candidate endorsements in key races, available in the voter guide.

If you’d like to dig deeper, the League of Women Voters of Lexington hosted a number of the forums for local candidates and has a playlist of recordings available to view.

Additionally, the LWV’s Voter 411 platform hosts candidate profiles submitted by those on the ballot.

You can read about each candidate in their own words by visiting Vote 411, selecting “Find What’s On Your Ballot” and entering your home address and party affiliation. Once your “ballot” has been pulled up, you can select individual races and view candidate profiles.

The profiles also include links to candidates campaign websites and social media, where submitted.

Finally, the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization Ballotpedia offers a sample ballot lookup tool that is searchable to your address. Once pulled up, you can explore Ballotpedia’s pages on each candidate, which include some basic biographical and electoral information on many candidates.

Do you have a question about elections in Kentucky? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out the form below or email ask@herald-leader.com.