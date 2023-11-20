Kentucky volleyball rolls to 14th straight win, closes in on SEC crown

Kentucky moved one step closer Sunday to securing its seventh consecutive Southeastern Conference volleyball championship.

The 12th-ranked Wildcats mowed down Missouri 3-1 in Rupp Arena to record their 14th win in a row.

UK remained in sole possession of the SEC lead at 15-1 in conference play (17-7 overall) with two games remaining. Keeping pace right on the Wildcats’ heels were eighth-ranked Tennessee (23-3, 14-2) and No. 10 Arkansas (24-4, 14-2), with wins Sunday over Texas A&M and Florida, respectively.

Kentucky will visit Arkansas on Wednesday (8 p.m. EST) then host No. 20 Florida (17-8, 9-7) for Senior Day on Saturday (1 p.m.) to conclude the regular season. A win in either match will clinch UK at least a tie for the SEC title.

Kentucky pounded Missouri (17-11, 9-8) in the first two sets Sunday, winning 25-12 and 25-15. Missouri threatened by winning the third set 25-18 before the Wildcats closed out the Tigers 25-21.

Freshman Brooklyn DeLeye led UK with 20 kills. Emma Grome directed the offense with 48 assists. Azhani Tealer topped UK with five blocks while Megan Wilson and Elise Goetzinger contributed four each. Eleanor Beavin protected defensively with 13 digs.