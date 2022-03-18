Kentucky upset means Kansas Jayhawks can catch Wildcats on college basketball wins list

Kentucky’s first-round exit in the men’s NCAA Tournament leads to an exciting development for Kansas Jayhawks fans.

If the Jayhawks defeat Creighton in the round of 32 on Saturday at Dickies Arena, they would tie Kentucky for the most victories in college basketball history.

Top-seeded KU’s 83-56 win over No. 16 seed Texas Southern on Thursday night improved the Jayhawks’ all-time record to 2,352-877. Second-seeded Kentucky, which lost to No. 15 seed St. Peter’s 85-79 in overtime Thursday, has an all-time mark of 2,353-720. North Carolina is third at 2,319-827.